Argentina is in Qatar 2022! Ecuador ‘gave’ him a ticket in Conmebol

The two giants of Conmebol are already in Qatar 2022! To the known classification of Brazil from the previous day in the South American Qualifiers, Argentina, which will be in the World Cup “thanks to Ecuador”, which this Tuesday did the job with the result that the Albiceleste could not obtain against the Scratch.

The Argentines drew goalless at home with Canarinha and could not celebrate on their own merits before thousands of fans in the province of San Juan, but less than an hour after the whistle, everything was dressing room party, where they waited to see what happened to Ecuador on his visit to Chile, where the Tricolor prevailed.

This means that Argentina will be in its 18th World Cup, presuming to be twice champions in the 1978 editions in his country and in Mexico 86, with Diego Armando Maradona as the architect; for his part, Brazil will play its World Cup 21, the only country that has never missed an edition.

Chile 0-2 Ecuador; the result that gave pass to Argentina

Doing the favor to the Albiceleste, but obviously looking out for their interests, Ecuador defeated Chile 0-2 on a visit and with that it was confirmed in the third place for Conmebol with 23 points, six more than the fourth and fifth place that Colombia and Peru have

Pervis Estupiñán opened the account just in minute 9 before a muted San Carlos Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, which received another blow when the always conflictive Arturo Vidal was expelled just at 13 ‘for a reckless tackle and with that he condemned his National Team , to which the 0-2 fell in the aggregate through Moisés Caicedo.

This is how Conmebol is heading to Qatar 2022