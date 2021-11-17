Apple will sell iPhone parts and tools for users to repair on their own

Photo : iFixit / CC BY-NC-SA 3.0

When it comes to the right to repair, Apple is the villain of the film. Changing the screen of an iPhone 13 at an Apple store costs about $ 300. The “repairability” of its products, understood as the ease of opening the device and changing a part, also leaves much to be desired, although it has been improving in recent years. But the company just took a turn by announcing a self-service repair program.

Starting in 2022, Apple will release original tools and components for its devices, as well as official manuals, so that users can repair them on their own as an authorized technician would.

The program will initially focus on the components that break or degrade most often, such as the screen, battery, and camera. First they will sell parts for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and later they will add Macs with an M1 chip. The new store, which will include more than 200 parts and tools, will be available in early 2022 in the United States, and throughout the year in other countries.

In addition to the specific manuals, customers will receive a discount for their next purchase if they return old parts to Apple for recycling.

Of course, Apple will not recommend self-service repairs to users without technical knowledge or experience, instead referring them to the 5,000+ authorized services and 2,800 independent workshops that already have access to these parts and tools.

The company has also announced that its program of independent repair providers will be extended to the whole world, so it will be increasingly easier to change the screen to an iPhone for an original one, and not for a lower quality one. Of course, let’s hope that prices also improve.