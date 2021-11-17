Apple launches a kit for you to repair your iPhone or Mac at home

Apple has announced the possibility for users of an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or Mac with M1 chip can repair your device from home with original tools and spare parts. The new program, called “Self Service Repair”, arrives, for the moment in the United States. The company, however, intends to expand it to other countries during the next year.

With Self Service Repair, those who want to repair their iPhone or Mac at home will be able to review the steps through a manual and request more than 200 necessary parts and tools from Apple. These may be ordered through an online store enabled for “self-repairs”. Necessary components and utensils will either be shipped by mail or can be picked up at an Apple Store. On the other hand, spare parts that are damaged or that are no longer used can be returned to Apple. The company will offer a gift voucher for future purchases for the recycling of that component.

At the moment, Apple only allows requesting Screen, battery and camera spare parts to repair the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Later, those Macs with M chips will enter the program. At the end of the next one, in addition, spare parts for other components that are not usually easily damaged will be able to be added to carry out “additional repairs”.

The iPhone and Mac repair service at home is focused on the most advanced users

While Apple will offer manuals and tools necessary for repairing an iPhone or Mac at home, the company mentions this program is intended for those users or “individual technicians” with advanced knowledge to fix electronic devices. However, everything indicates that any user can have access to spare parts and materials to carry out the repair.

Those from Cupertino also emphasize that The most recommended for most users is professional repair provider. Remember, Apple has a program of independent repair providers. This service allows non-official centers to have spare parts for the iPhone and different tools so that they can repair the devices.

The possibility that private users can request original spare parts to repair their iPhone or Mac comes months after the European Union announced different measures to avoid shortening the life of electronic products. These include a longer warranty period or “better access to repair and maintenance information.” Apple also announced that it will not disable Face ID on those iPhone 13 screens that have been replaced by an unofficial one.