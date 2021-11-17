Anna Faris Recalls Divorce With Chris Pratt And Says She “Never” Talked About Her Relationship Problems | TV and Show

Almost four years have passed since the actress Anna Faris (44) and the actor Chris pratt (41) announced their separation. Now, the woman turned to the past and spoke of how it affected her not having a close group with whom to talk about the problems of her relationship.

Let us remember that the couple had married in 2009 and eight years later they announced that they were not together, and, months later, they announced the final divorce. She had previously been married to the actor Ben indra, between 2004 and 2008.

On the podcast UnqualifiedAccording to People magazine, Faris was sincere. “I never discussed any topic, so for people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think we both protect our images even within our close circles“, Held.

It was in August 2017 that Faris and Pratt announced that they were getting divorced in a public statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are saddened to announce that we are legally separating,” Pratt wrote. “We have tried for a long time, and we are very disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible, ”he added.

He further noted that “We still have love for each other, we continue to have the deepest respect.”

The actress, star of Scary movie, noted in the podcast that “After every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things that I ignored that I really shouldn’t have done (…) In retrospect, I felt as if my hand was forced ”, although without giving details.

He also revealed his intentions to have canceled the engagement with the actor prior to the wedding, stating that “I feel that canceling an engagement is a smarter move, stronger and braver than what i did“.

In the same instance, although in 2017, the actress had said about the separation that “life is too short to be in a relationship where you do not feel completely well, someone does not support you or fully value you,” calling her followers not to be “afraid of feeling independent if things are not right.”