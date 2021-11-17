Angel Martín, from when he revealed his psychotic outbreak to the hardest passages of his book

It was on September 8 when Ángel Martín spoke of the delicate situation that he experienced four years ago: “Let you know that in 2017 I was hospitalized for 15 days because I had a psychotic break.” These statements were made in his particular morning YouTube newscast, where he announced the publication of his book ‘In case the voices return’ (Planet), which sees the light this Wednesday and which he presented at a press conference yesterday.

This confession by Ángel Martín caused a wave of comments, many of them empathy towards his personal problem, so he reacted making a series of assessments and advice like pointing out to one of his followers that “I have been wrong, because I have not reached that point. The important thing is that it is not a competition, if you are wrong, you are wrong”. Another of his reflections was: “Do not expect to be at the point of someone who you consider has been worse to worry” or “this observation may be absurd, but if you are wrong, you are wrong. That is, you can start taking action Don’t wait for ‘well, since I haven’t been admitted, I’m not that bad.’ He also stressed that, regarding discomfort, “your threshold is yours.”

The presenter Ángel Martín has achieved enormous popularity on television. (Movistar +)

Martín, who became a star in La Sexta in ‘I know what you did’ with Patricia Conde, has revealed that he was a consumer of certain drugs such as marijuana and alcohol, in addition to ecstasy (the consumption of this last substance kept it a secret, as revealed in his book) and he has not walked with euphemisms when narrating his situation (it is not politically correct at times either). Moreover, it is written with a sincerity called to banish certain preconceptions about mental illness, its treatment and recovery. After an interview published this Monday in ‘El Mundo’, Ángel Martín complained, with irony, of the tabloid headlines other media generated from it. “I’m a big fan of non-alarmist headlines,” said the presenter, who has done an enormous exercise in honesty in the book, which contains an original dedication: “For voices, in case we suddenly discover that they can also read.”

A shocking book

In its 256 pages, Ángel Martín does not leave anything in the inkwell. And it starts strong, giving a clinical definition of madness and ensuring that “and here comes the surprise: in June 2017 I was. As much as they tied me to a hospital bed to prevent me from hurting myself.” We are talking about a stark narrative that begins precisely that day, June 4, 2017, when he entered the psychiatric wing of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid, after ideas as unrealistic as that Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt they would send him messages through the movie ‘Passengers’ or see subliminal messages in olive oil. These are just a few small examples of the complex reality that he had to face during all that time, before being admitted.

It was a friend who took him to the hospital, seeing that the situation was getting out of hand, and his girlfriend who raised the alarm after finding a message congratulating her on the box office success he had achieved with the movie ‘Wonder Woman’. She was absolutely perplexed by this erratic behavior (they had only been together for two months and she stayed by his side) and those congratulatory words were also shared on her Facebook, which gives us a hint of the nature letter that gave those thoughts completely. far from reality.

Your hospital admission

We are talking about a book that is complex and easy to read at the same time, in which it appeals to the readers constantly and which is digested with empathy and also amazement. It is precisely the comedian who gives advice to people who have lived or are experiencing situations of that caliber or have mental health problems and they feel judged or sidelined by people in their environment aware of their state: “Anyone who takes you away because you went crazy is a complete asshole that you do not need to be around.”

The second chapter, ‘Whose voice is this?’, Is particularly shocking. It narrates, among other things, how he began to have a conversation with himself one night after having an idea for a sketch that he could not have written down a few hours before and wanted to leave stored in a safe place in his brain. Voices that were gaining strength and entity, which were decisive for the paths through which he began to travel his day to day, while in the third of the chapters his admission is addressed, although he is “one of those who avoids a hospital at all costs”.

Ángel Martín, well aware that his situation can help people who experience something similar to what he went through, addresses very significant issues in these processes such as ‘the signs’: “Everything that crosses your path will inevitably become in some kind of signal that warns you whether or not you are doing well “, adding that” the brain works at a brutal speed at the time of turning absolutely any shit into a transcendental signal for your life “and you believe that everything that is happening to you is real. The details that Ángel tells are terrifying, like “many times I changed my clothes and needed to shave to see myself differently in the mirror”, But the reader who wants to approach this impressive book, written with serenity, must be aware that the story may possibly take him away from the so-called cliché of “his territory of comfort.”

Disappointing experience

When Ángel agreed to allow his friend to take him to the hospital, he considered that it would be a brief matter, that his passage there would be seen and not seen, but it was 14 days that he was admitted and when he returned home “he hated being awake and just wanted to close your eyes “, because before that hospitalization” the world was a magical place. ” Then began a long process in which he had to be medicated and “you move from one place to another like a zombie that does not even want to kill.” In addition to go through psychiatry (10 sessions in total) and a disappointing experience with a psychologist, who, always according to his story, did not live up to what was required of him.

One of the issues highlighted by Ángel Martín after these episodes is that “I no longer have any fear of death.” He maintains that he suspects that it is because his brain already knows death and emphasizes next: “What would happen if you discovered that dying, in reality, is not at all to end, but to begin?”. Because, beyond how dramatic the story is, we are talking about an optimistic book, also destined to help not only psychiatric patients, but also their environment and, above all, with the intention of erasing preconceptions about the process of insanity, therapy and the recovery process.

Ángel Martín, upon his arrival at the 2017 Feroz Awards with his partner, Eva Fernández. (EFE / Juanjo Martín)

As we say, the comedian does not forget his surroundings or the consequences of the situation he lived through, so he maintains that “one can take care of his mental health to a certain extent, but what we really must do – and we do little – is worry and take care of each other. ” And he says that when they ask him how it all started, he assures that he could not specify it because “it is impossible to know when that glass of madness begins to fill in your brain.”

As for the “goodbye to the voices”, he maintains that, despite the medication, the madness is reluctant to leave and that when they disappeared he made an effort to find them “and the feeling is fucking sad.” Regarding the side effects of the medication, he says that “you have to keep your brain in low gears to make sure you do not lose the caliper once more” and that after going through an episode like this “you will feel empty and dead inside. , but you will try not to show it “(but it shows). Which, by the way, should not be interpreted at any time as that this process should not be like that, but with the intention of not hiding anything that it entails.

Leaving the hospital was not easy because he was “broken, without strength, without memory” and “from the days I spent there I don’t remember many things and the ones I do remember are blurry”. Months later he wanted to return to the psychiatry area of ​​Puerta de Hierro to reconnect with the people who had treated him and worried about whether he had done something inappropriate: “They remembered me and told me that I could go home in peace because at no time did I do anything out of place taking into account my state at that time” .

The purpose it pursues

Therefore, Ángel Martín, just like other celebrities did or books like ‘A piece of blue sky: the truth about how I lost everything’, by Alonso Caparrós (Planet), does not skimp on details of that process of dealing with a problem, in the case of the collaborator of ‘Save me’, of addictions, and focuses on the most painful edges: “The real problem with going crazy is that you will have to find the answers to some of the deepest questions you have ever asked yourself if you really want to go back. And that, dear friend, will hurt “. A process of “reconstruction” then begins.

Once this process has passed, Ángel Martín assures that “going crazy is one of the best things that could have happened to me in my entire life”, and maintains that “let’s say that you live now with much more intensity than your own now (.. .) And that, while exhausting, is also fascinating. ” And finally, from these small brushstrokes of the book we also want to highlight the reasons why he wrote it and especially we are left with the following: “If you have just left the hospital and you think that what has happened to you is the strangest thing in the world Be very clear that it is not and that you have a friend here. ”