[Análisis] Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

After our impressions about the games, we can finally share with you how our adventure in Sinnoh has been in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, the long-awaited fourth-generation remakes coming to Nintendo Switch with a handful of new features that will give veteran coaches and new players alike an unforgettable adventure.

Since the time of Nintendo DS, the adventure that these games gave us was unforgettable. Charismatic characters, Pokémon of the most varied and a beautiful region came together to shape a very round experience. Therefore, it is normal that you wonder if these new deliveries are up to those sensations. In this analysis we will try to answer all your questions, emphasizing the new things you can find. Do you feel ready? Well hold on tight and ride your bikes, because the Pokémon adventure begins!

Sinnoh is renewed!

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl stand out, among other things, for being the first incursion of ILCA in the series, as well as the first time Game freak does not handle a title of the main series. Therefore, it is not surprising that the developers have wanted to respect the original games to the maximum at all levels, adding some improvements that make them palatable also for players who experienced the original installments in their day, but without tarnishing one bit a feeling of nostalgia that remains perennial throughout the adventure.

From the perspective of a player who played the original installments as a child, while touring the Sinnoh region in these new installments, the feeling of familiarity I was constantly getting drunk. Despite having been a few years (more than a decade, in fact) since I played Diamond and pearl On Nintendo DS, I have recognized many routes, knowing where I had to go, and I have recalled different battles and dialogues with characters that once marked me as a child. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are a true reflection of all that, translated into modern times.

In that sense, I can relate these deliveries to some extent with The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl leave intact everything that made us like Sinnoh so much, focusing on getting a new look at the visuals, making improvements to the odd mechanics and adapt its gameplay to the hybrid console. With the latter we mean, for example, functions such as that of the Poké Clock. If before, in Nintendo DS, we had it on the lower screen, now we can invoke it with R, making use of its various applications when we need it.

With regard to this gadget, something that we liked a lot and that these games introduce is that now we can use the different hidden movements (MOs) calling wild Pokémon to throw us a wire. With that, the obligation to carry Pokémon in our team with movements that may not be very useful to us but that are essential to advance in the plot and move through Sinnoh with ease is over. Like that, there is various enhancements that optimize the experience with respect to the original installments and that, although they do not modify the way in which the adventure takes place, they do make it more bearable and fun.

The way of the Pokémon Trainer

One of the highlights from Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are the Underground Grottoes. At a certain point in the adventure, we can access them with the press of a button at any time (as long as we are outdoors, of course). In addition to what we could do in the original installments (get fossils with a fun minigame, build a secret base …), now we will have access to dens. And what are dens? Well, environments with different biomes where we can find wild Pokémon of all kinds to add to our Pokédex. A mechanic that helps to greatly expand the potential of the adventure.

Delving into the secret bases, yes, we have to say that we expected something more. We can place statues that we find (and that will affect the Pokémon that we find out there in different ways), but other than that, the customization is quite scarce. Sure, we weren’t expecting something at the level of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the ability to put more furniture to show our friends how we have everything assembled would have been good, especially considering that it is something that was in the original deliveries.

Moving on to talk about more things that we can find in these installments, we can not leave ourselves the Galas Supercontest. Being an improved version (and quite successful) of the Diamond and Pearl Super contests, in them we will be able to compete with our best Pokémon to gain the attention of the public through a nice minigame. To get the best score, make (with berries that we find out there) some good pokochos Raising the attributes of our Pokémon will be key.

To close this section, you have to touch two more novelties that are very interesting: on the one hand, in this delivery we will be able to choose a Pokémon to accompany us throughout the adventure through the game world (something that was limited to the Friendship Plaza of Heart City in the original game). On the other, we will have access to the clothing store Metronomoda (which comes to replace a certain casino …), where we can buy some outfits for our character and customize it a bit to our liking. These outfits will be seen both in the fighting and in the chibi model that we will use to move around the world, so it is a fairly worked function (and cute to say the least!). The truth is the selection to choose is not too wide, yes (especially if we compare it with the Pokémon Sword and Shield, for example), but all the available sets are quite cool.

The cutest style

The audiovisual section of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl It has been a lot to talk about since the games were announced. At first, the chosen art direction can be somewhat shocking. However, once you’ve been playing for a while, you find that it suits him quite well. We can be before one of the cutest games on Nintendo Switch, being a faithful recreation of Sinnoh similar to if we were seeing miniature models.

The Pokémon Company has made a pretty brave decision When experimenting with this style, and although this is something completely subjective and subject to the perspective of each one, we have liked the work they have done. Above all, if we take into account juxtaposition with the look of the fighting, which do use models more similar to those of Pokémon Sword and Shield to replicate the epic of the clashes between pocket monsters. Clashes that, by the way, are much more difficult than the average of the franchise, assuming a bit more challenging experience to which we are accustomed to the series with its most recent installments. In the end, It is what has to go back to the origins!

Diamond and Pearl were the first Pokémon games to introduce a day and night cycle, and that has also been transferred to these remakes, both visually (sunsets are very beautiful) and playable (there will be certain objects in stores or Pokémon that will only appear at certain times of the day or days of the week). The game also features other details in which it denotes mime, such as the reflection emitted by the floors of the establishments.

In the sound section we have no complaint. The Diamond and Pearl songs have been rewritten for these new deliveries, sounding more modern but knowing how to convey the feeling of the original compositions. Now without the technical limitations of the Nintendo DS, they certainly sound better than ever. And speaking of technical limitations, it is also convenient that we talk about the technical section of the games.

In our adventure, having played the game with its most recent update, we have experienced practically no problems. There may have been some little slowdown punctual in certain cinematics in which the camera moves a lot (which has not clouded the experience), and there are some transitions that we cannot understand (such as the zoom and fade to black when entering a fight), but in lines generals, the game is well resolved and looks great on Nintendo Switch. That way, everything we have noticed can be corrected with small patches that we do not doubt will come when the time comes and will finish fine-tuning the experience. You have nothing to worry about.

Conclusion: A journey full of nostalgia

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl they are the most faithful experience we could ask of the fourth generation. These are games that have known how to adapt, introducing a new visual section, expanding their mechanics and implementing quality of life improvements of an adventure that, in itself, did not need to be touched too much to remain legendary.

Pokémon always arouses passions, as well as eternal debates, and the fourth generation is no wonder. Above all, considering that it is one of the most loved by many followers of the series. As the last criticism that we can add to this conclusion, the truth is that we would have liked to see more things introduced in other Pokémon titles, but in part we understand the creative vision on the part of ILCA and The Pokémon Company to be as faithful as possible to the original installments dedicated to Palkia and Dialga.

The effort that has been made to have these titles ready for these holidays shows that it is gigantic and worthy of applause. For the rest, with its lights and shadows, we are before a notable addition to the Nintendo Switch catalog that is sure to delight hundreds of thousands of fans who are eager to return to what many of us consider a second home: Sinnoh region. Pokémon in its purest form.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl are available from this November 19th both in digital format through the eShop of Nintendo switch like in Physical format At a price of € 59.99 (each), counting on texts in perfect spanish (as always, the location is ten!) and occupying a total space of 6884.00 MB.