Ana de Armas, the actress who, thanks to her charm, managed to win a more important role in James Bond: no time to die

When Ana de Armas was summoned to participate in James Bond: no time to die, his role was much smaller than it ended up being. This was revealed by the scriptwriters of the film, who also explained the reason behind the change in the role of the actress.

“There is no denying that what goes very well with the public is the entire sequence of Paloma,” said Neal Purvis – writer of the last seven installments of the 007 agent saga – during an interview with The Guardian, referring to the scene where the character De Armas joins Bond and participates in a shooting in Cuba.

The actress did not go unnoticed on set, and it was her presence and charisma that ended up giving her a slightly more important role in the film. “We had Paloma in our scripts, but she was just a Bond contact,” he continued. “The director Cary Joji Fukunaga wanted more, so we assume that the one who worked on that was another of the writers, Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” he added, referring to the screenwriter, who was hired to make the film less macho.

Ana de Armas

De Armas was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba, and from a young age she knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to acting. At 18 he went to live in Spain, where he landed his first important role starring in six seasons of The intership. In 2014 he decided to move to Los Angeles to target Hollywood, and just a year later, he landed his first role in Eli Roth’s erotic horror thriller. Knock knock, along with Keanu Reeves.

“I don’t want to do castings for the Juanas and the Marías. I want to do the same castings as the other actresses, ”she said during an interview with EL PAÍS, where she assured that she was going to work hard to avoid being pigeonholed as a Latin actress due to her accent. “I want to grow and I want to evolve and I want to have more weighty characters. I have a very good team of agents and lawyers and I must respond with a job at the same level. If you’re not like that, they don’t work with you there, ”she remarked at the time, ready to study English and pronounce it perfectly so as not to limit her opportunities.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

His charisma and talent surprised the film industry. Todd Phillips, the director of Joker, changed the nationality of his character in Gun Friends to suit your accent. She also had no accent Joi, Ryan Gosling’s virtual partner in Blade Runner 2049, but the actress convinced director Denis Villeneuve to hire her.

“When you get there you feel like you don’t fit in, that you’re not pretty enough, not blonde, tall, not thin, that you don’t have a good accent. You waste your energy overcoming a whole series of handicaps that they put you as well as yourself. But I want to have it all and I’m going to try ”, he explained as he made his way through Hollywood.

In recent years, the actress made it to gossip magazines due to her affair with Ben Affleck. The actors met on the set of Deep water, and were photographed together for the first time during a trip to Cuba. “His talent is truly infinite,” she assured when talking about him. As stated by People magazine at the time, the couple had an instant connection while filming the film in New Orleans. “They had great chemistry from the beginning,” commented a close source who was there during filming.

The romance was going so well that it wasn’t long until De Armas was able to meet the three children that Ben had with Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas recently separated claiming to be in different stages of their lives

Despite the fact that everything seemed to be going smoothly, at the beginning of 2021 the couple ended the relationship. “Ben is not dating Ana anymore,” revealed a person close to the stars. “She broke up with him. The relationship between the two was complicated, Ana does not want to live permanently in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to, since his children reside there, “he added.

Since then, the Cuban has focused fully on her career and enjoys the successes, such as the possibility of impersonating Marilyn Monroe in the film. Blonde. “It only took me nine months of training and dialect practice. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried ”, he assured, happy with the result of his work.