Amina Muaddi’s trending heels to wear in fall / winter 2021

Make sure your shoes are the life of the party with a fun animal print similar to the neon snakeskin sandals worn by Hailey Bieber, or the Dalmatian print sandals, both created by Amina Muaddi.
Cinderella’s slippers
Worthy of a fairy tale, just like Kyle Richards did with the see through heels, bathed in crystals by Amina Muaddi.
With some shine (or a lot of shine)
Step into pointy heels edged in mesmerizing jewels or with the characteristic Amina Muaddi brooch, similar to the ones Gabrielle Union always wears.
With a running sole, but cool
Let Paloma Elsesser’s fresh, effortless style inspire your party look. In the photo he is wearing a pair of comfortable and sought-after Amina Muaddi wedges.
Sandals with chains
Follow Elsa Hosk’s lead and slip on a limited-edition pair of shoes that Amina Muaddi created in collaboration with A $ AP Rocky. Or take this ravishing look to the next level with a similar design, but in orange.
The elegant pumps
If you’re looking for a heel that can work for both night and day, follow Rihanna’s lead and skip the crystal embellishments. Opt for classic Amina Muaddi heels.
Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.