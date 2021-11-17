Amina Muaddi’s trending heels to wear in fall / winter 2021

Make sure your shoes are the life of the party with a fun animal print similar to the neon snakeskin sandals worn by Hailey Bieber, or the Dalmatian print sandals, both created by Amina Muaddi.

Mules by Amina Muaddi, Lupita model in snakeskin. Photo: Courtesy. Amina Muaddi sandals, Millie model with crystal buckle. Photo: Courtesy.

Cinderella’s slippers

Kyle Richards. Photo: Getty Images.

Worthy of a fairy tale, just like Kyle Richards did with the see through heels, bathed in crystals by Amina Muaddi.

Crystal heels by Amina Muaddi, model Rosie. Photo: Courtesy. Open-heeled heels by Amina Muaddi, Holli model in crystal, pvc and leather. Photo: Courtesy.

With some shine (or a lot of shine)

Gabrielle Union. Photo: Getty Images.

Step into pointy heels edged in mesmerizing jewels or with the characteristic Amina Muaddi brooch, similar to the ones Gabrielle Union always wears.

Amina Muaddi heels, Begum model in satin with crystal details. Photo: Courtesy. Amina Muaddi high-heeled shoes, Romy model in suede with crystal details. Photo: Courtesy.

With a running sole, but cool

Paloma Elsesser. Photo: Courtesy of Instagram @palomija.

Let Paloma Elsesser’s fresh, effortless style inspire your party look. In the photo he is wearing a pair of comfortable and sought-after Amina Muaddi wedges.

Heels by Amina Muaddi, Lupita model with a running sole. Photo: Courtesy. Wedge sandals in suede by Amina Muaddi, Naima model. Photo: Courtesy.

Sandals with chains

Elsa Hosk. Photo: Courtesy of Instagram @hoskelsa.

Follow Elsa Hosk’s lead and slip on a limited-edition pair of shoes that Amina Muaddi created in collaboration with A $ AP Rocky. Or take this ravishing look to the next level with a similar design, but in orange.

Amina Muaddi x AWGE Flacko leather sandals. Photo: Courtesy. Amina Muaddi sandals, Gilda model, in satin with crystal details. Photo: Courtesy.

The elegant pumps

Rihanna in July 2021. Photo: Getty Images.

If you’re looking for a heel that can work for both night and day, follow Rihanna’s lead and skip the crystal embellishments. Opt for classic Amina Muaddi heels.

Heeled shoes by Amina Muaddi, model Ami. Photo: Courtesy. Amina Muaddi heels, Ami model in patent leather. Photo: Courtesy.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.