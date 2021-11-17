America, upset with the Peruvian team due to Pedro Aquino’s injury

America’s directive prevented the Peruvian coaching staff from Aquino’s condition, but they did not care and the player was injured

This Tuesday the alarms went off in the Nest of Coapa for the injury of Pedro Aquino during the match in which the Peruvian team defeated Venezuela for the qualifiers of the CONMEBOL Course to Qatar 2022. The midfielder played 14 minutes and had to leave the game due to a muscle injury in the back of the left thigh, an area of ​​the body that the player had just injured a few weeks ago and therefore America I had decided to take care of him so that he was ready for the start of the league.

Sources close to America club they counted to ESPN that there is a lot of annoyance of the blue-cream box due to the injury of Not here because they consider that he was not ready to return to play. The same source stated that the azulcremas asked the FPF not to take the player because he was not in a suitable physical condition to play in the next few days. To demonstrate this, the Mexican managers presented several medical studies that evidenced the injury to “La Roca.” However, the Peruvians did not agree to give their player a rest.

Pedro Aquino was injured with the selection of Peru and America would lose an important player facing the league. Getty

Even at the time of making the request, the coach of the Peruvian team Ricardo Gareca and his coaching staff would have taken an arrogant attitude against the American managers to make the Mexican team see that they had the right to summon the midfielder, and that they would be the ones who were going to define if the player was ready to participate and from there make a decision regarding that issue.

America he knew he couldn’t refuse to release the player because it’s a Date FIFA and they are obliged to release the soccer player, for which they asked the Peruvian federation that after carrying out the pertinent medical tests the player will return to Mexico to continue with his recovery or, in the worst case, the azulcrema midfielder would remain with his team to continue with his rehabilitation work, but would not have activity in the duels against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Notably America lived a similar situation with Richard Sanchez and Sebastian Caceres, who were also considered to play with Paraguay and Uruguay, respectively, on the present FIFA Date, but in the end they were discarded to take care of physical problems, the azulcremas demonstrated with studies the injuries of their players and the federations agreed not to take them to take care of them physically, a situation totally contrary to the way of proceeding of the Peruvian combined.

At the moment the outlook does not look very encouraging for Pedro Aquino And for the Americanist team facing the league, the player must report in the nest of Coapa next Thursday to be physically evaluated and determine the degree of his relapse into the muscle injury of the left leg, so far there is no official information of the America or the Peruvian national team, but it looks difficult for the midfielder to be ready for the quarterfinals to be played next week.