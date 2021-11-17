America beat Atlante 1-0 in their last friendly match before the Liguilla

The Eagles won their second preparation match prior to the big party and now they await their rival for the Quarterfinals.

With the League just around the corner, America played its last preparation match on Tuesday night in order to reach the final phase of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021 in the best possible conditions in football so as not to be at a disadvantage for the Quarter finals with respect to the teams that will play playoffs.

Atlante was the synodal that those of Coapa faced in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula with a team plagued by absences between summoned to Selections, as well as players recovering from injury and that the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari decided not to use in order to take care of any relapse.

The meeting was defined early. Salvador Reyes he scored the only goal of the night before the first 10 minutes of the game and with it, he gave the victory to the Millonets since the scoreboard had no more movements. With this result, America ended his schedule of friendlies prior to the League and now they will wait for their rival for the next round.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR AMERICA?

Now, with the friendlies concluded, the Eagles will focus specifically on working at the facilities of Coapa. It is expected that this Thursday men like Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martín, who will fly from Canada to Mexico City; in addition to the cases of Roger Martínez and Pedro Aquino, who will arrive from South America.

That being said, it will be the weekend when Santiago Solari have a clearer picture of which players you can count on for the first leg of the League, which will take place between Wednesday and Thursday of the following week, while the return will take place between Saturday and Sunday in the Aztec stadium.