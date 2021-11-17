Amazon will stop accepting UK Visa credit cards

Photo : Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP ( Getty Images )

Amazon has communicated to your customers who are planning to stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit card payments from January. Brexit is largely to blame.

The The giant has communicated it through an email to the users of the site, and in the message it blamed the high costs of processing payments. According to him release:

As of January 19, 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.

In addition, the retailer has also explained that it would continue to accept Visa debit cards and other credit cards, including Mastercard and American Express, although it acknowledged that the change would be “inconvenient” for some customers.

How do they explain in the Guardian, card payments bring a variety of fees including interchange fees and other transaction fees, and it’s unclear what Amazon has objected to. According to the medium:

Interchange fees are usually a percentage of the cost of the transaction and are higher for credit card transactions and for those where purchases are made remotely, including online sales, although there are limits on payments within from United Kingdom.

A few hours after meeting the m development, Visa has released a statement expressing its discomfort about the situation:

We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choices in the future. When consumer choice is limited, no one wins. We have an extensive relationship with Amazon and are continuing to work towards resolution so that our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards on Amazon UK without the restrictions imposed by Amazon as of January 2022. UK buyers Kingdom could continue to use their cards on Amazon during the holiday season.

And in the background, the separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union in 2020. Apparently, last month, Visa increased the fees it charges online retailers for each transaction, something it blamed on the UK’s exit from the EU. In turn, Amazon now says that it simply does not want to pay higher fees and will stop accepting Visa credit cards, although as we said, Visa debit cards will continue to be accepted.

By the way, Visa has not been the only financial institution that started charging higher fees after Brexit. Mastercard did something similar. [The Verge]