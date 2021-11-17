Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, November 16

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in the United States. Just hit the play and enjoy!

1. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of the British artist, inventor and businessman, Louis Wain, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of them will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

2. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

3. Major Pete

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is running for president of the United States. With extraordinary access to the candidate, her husband Chasten and a member of the campaign team, the film follows Buttigieg from before he officially announced his candidacy, through the campaign and his victory in the Iowa Caucus and his appointment to the Biden Administration. as the first LGBTQ. Cabinet member in history.

Four. The fat girl got on

Peter Sanderson (Steve Martin) is a depressed, prudish, divorced lawyer who is still in love with his ex-wife Kate (Jean Smart) and can’t quite understand why she left him. However, Peter tries to move on and flirts with a smart and explosive lawyer he has met in an internet chat. But when they decide to meet each other at Peter’s house, he discovers that the girl is quite vulgar, does not belong to the elite Ivy League and is not even a lawyer. It’s actually Charlene Morton (Queen Latifah), a young black girl who has escaped from prison and wants Peter to help her prove her innocence.

5. A cool dad

Sonny Koufax is a thirty-something lawyer who has never liked taking on the responsibilities of his adulthood. However, as his former partners marry, Sonny realizes that if he doesn’t do something soon he could be left alone for the rest of his life. After his last girlfriend leaves him due to his immaturity, he decides to do something drastic that changes his life: adopt Julian, a 5-year-old boy.

6. Jungle run

Jungle adventure film, which follows a brother and sister’s journey into the jungle to find their missing father. Add in a lost cursed artifact, a corrupted corporate plot, and all the dangers of the rainforest and you’ve got a river cruise you won’t soon forget!

7. Castaway

Chuck Noland, an executive at the multinational courier company FedEx, is cut off from his comfortable life and his fiancée by a plane crash that leaves him cut off from civilization on a remote tropical island. The sole survivor and alone on the island, after four years of subsistence Chuck learns all the survival techniques while suffering the torture of loneliness. The solution: risk your life going out to sea.

8. Ultimatum to Earth

Dr. Helen Benson is suddenly pulled from her home by the National Security Agency and brought in along with other scientists. to try to explain the causes of a mysterious object from space that is about to crash into the island of Manhattan. But the collision does not occur, as the UFO, which turns out to be a spacecraft of unknown origin, lands in the middle of Central Park. The extraordinary circumstances that follow such a prodigious event, will lead Dr. Helen to meet Klaatu, a humanoid extraterrestrial who claims to come to Earth for peaceful purposes, to warn the population.

9. Mrs. Doubtfire, dad for life

Williams is father and husband. His children consider him a wonderful father, but his wife is tired of him behaving as if he were a child too. After an eventful divorce, although he fights with all his might to obtain custody of the children, the judge does not grant it. She then decides to pretend to be an old lady in order to be, at least, her children’s babysitter. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. The Voyeurs

Pippa and Thomas, a couple who have just moved into the apartment of their dreams, discover that the windows allow them to see inside the apartment across the street and they cannot resist observing their neighbors and even trying to interfere in their lives anonymously. They will soon discover that everything has consequences.

