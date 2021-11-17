Amazon Echo smart speakers are now able to detect when you enter a room | Technology

This is the new and cutting-edge feature that you will now be able to use in your new Amazon smart speakers.

This week Amazon’s smart speakers, the most recent versions of the Echo, have released a new functionality that you are going to love, given that will give us the possibility to detect whether or not a person is in an instance to perform different functions like turning the light on or off.

Until now, we had to rely on third-party sensors to perform these types of actions, but after the last update for the new versions of Amazon’s Echo speakers can use ultrasounds to detect if a person is in a room, and for example turn on or off other connected devices such as lights or the Fire TV.

In this way, the fourth generation Echo and Echo Dot speakers are now capable of emitting an inaudible ultrasound wave to detect if a person is in the same room as the speaker, they comment from theverge.

To activate this feature, simply go to the Alexa application where we can also configure routines to use this new ability to do different things such as turn on the lights when a person enters the room and turn them off when they leave; have Alexa play music or a radio station when motion is detected near the device, and more.

You can find this new feature within the motion detection option in the Alexa application settings for each of the compatible Echo devices, being able to activate or deactivate.

NOTE: This feature is only available, at the time of writing the news, on Amazon Echo in the United States

It is a feature that may sound familiar, since it is similar to what the latest generation Echo Show devices have that depend on their cameras to know if there are people in the room.

The smallest and especially cheapest smart speaker from Amazon. It integrates Alexa with all the functions of its older brothers but in a much more compact and versatile size.

But in this new case of the Echo speakers that receive this new functionality, as they do not have cameras, what they do is detect movement emitting an inaudible ultrasound wave which is capable of reflecting on nearby objects before returning to the device’s microphones, and thus see if there is some kind of variation that would tell you that there is a person in the room.

This is an interesting but somewhat basic feature, and it is likely that Amazon will update it in the future with more routines in turning on lights such as choosing the intensity or color of the lights.