Amanda Seyfried doesn’t think it’s fun to work in superhero movies

Amanda Seyfried doesn’t think she had a good time working on a superhero movie

Actress Amanda Syefried is receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Marion Davies in David Fincher’s latest film Mank, about the making of the 1941 classic Citizen Kane, starring Gary Oldman as the title character. Seyfried has had a successful career since her film debut in the comedy Mean Girls has starred in movies like Les Miserables, Mamma Mia! or Gringo among others.

The actress has turned down superhero movies in the past, such as Guardians of the Galaxy, because I thought that the movie would not be successful, but that does not mean that it has not appeared in films that share the same elements of a superhero movie, such as fantasy, action or science fiction. His extensive filmography includes fantasy films such as red Riding Hood and Breadas well as science fiction movies like In Time and Anon.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Amanda Seyfried says she has a limit when it comes to making movies and that is participating in superhero movies. The actress claims that she had to object to appearing in some projects whenever the opportunity to do so has arisen and that she does not like physically performing in front of a green screen. However, it does acknowledge the legacy and importance of the particular genre and the different worlds it offers viewers. You can read Seyfried’s statement below:

“I can’t imagine there are many agents who don’t feel like their clients wouldn’t benefit from a great superhero movie, and I really had to push against that. I think superhero movies are wonderful, and you can just be transported into this incredible world that doesn’t exist. It’s a lot of fun and it’s great for kids, I think, as they get older. But I have no interest in being so physical and taking a great trip into my imagination every day. I’m not a fan of green screen, I’m just not. I want to have fun when I’m working ».

Seyfried is certainly not the only one with an aversion to superhero movies and green screens on set. When promoting your latest movie The Irishman Last year, Martin Scorsese commented on his view of superhero movies comparing them to theme parks, sparking controversy among industry actors and directors. Scorsese had to write an op-ed for The New York Times explaining what he meant in his remarks. Seyfried didn’t go as far as Scorsese in his comments, but they both acknowledge that superhero projects just aren’t for them.

Each actor has his personal taste and clearly superhero movies are not Seyfried’s devotion. With the success of Mank, you will surely have many opportunities for projects in the future, and may even be ready for the award call in the coming months. Who knows where her professional career will be headed, but based on her comments, it’s safe to say that Amanda Seyfried probably won’t be appearing in a Marvel or DC movie any time soon.