ALWAYS INIESTA: The reason why Dani Alves will use number 8 with FC Barcelona

As his favorite numbers were occupied by other members of the squad, Dani Alves took advantage of the moment to pay tribute to a couple of FC Barcelona legends. The Brazilian winger will wear number 8 in his second stage as a Blaugrana player, as a tribute to the historical Don Andrés Iniesta and Hristo Stoichkov. In addition, this digit is great for him to remember how his adventure in Europe started.

Since the media people of the Camp Nou entity communicated the decision of the South American, the reason behind the election could be assumed. Then, just a few minutes later, the Olympic champion confirmed – via Instagram – what more or less we all believed.

THE REASON WHY DANI ALVES WILL CARRY THE 8 WITH FC BARCELONA

“Don Andrés Iniesta and Hristo Stoichkov my humble tribute to you. Thank you for allowing us to carry such a victorious and historic number. Ahhh, it was also my first number in Spain (Seville) ”.

Tribute to Andrés Iniesta.

Tribute to Hristo Stoichkov.

His first number in Spain (with Sevilla).

Undefeated data. Dani Alves is the side who has won the most titles (23) with the FC Barcelona shirt. Champion of everything, including El Sextete 2009 and El Triplete 2015.

Did you know…? After the departure of Andrés Iniesta (he carried the 8 for 10 consecutive years), Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic carried the number 8. Neither managed to consolidate.