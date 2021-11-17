Álvaro Morales explodes against Tata Martino after Tri’s defeat

Hobby

Mexico City / 16.11.2021 23:47:46





This Tuesday, Mexico starred in a new defeat in the Concacaf qualifying rounds, now against Canada when falling by 2-1 towards the Qatar World Cup 2022. Given this, several culprits were sought, among which stood out goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and -of course- strategist Gerardo Martino.

The commentator of ESPN, Álvaro Morales threw the Tata Martino after the painful defeat pointing out that the strategist only “sells us smoke”, and even ruled that under his direction, Mexico will not reach “even the fourth game” in the next World Cup.

“To the Tata Martino does not like extremes. I only remember a biblical verse that says ‘since you are not cold or hot, I vomit you’. I cannot with mediocrity, I cannot with mediocrity. Tata what the hell are you doing?”, he began by saying Alvaro Morales in a video shared on their social networks.

For his part, he took the opportunity to remind him of some of his previous failures as technical director, noting that does not consider him a strong candidate for Qatar 2022.

“You couldn’t with the selection of Argentina, you could not with Barcelona and that you had Messi, the third best player in history. You will not be able to. We will not go to the fourth game with you“, said.

Finally, he asked Martino to stop “selling smoke” and to leave the bench of the Mexican team: “It doesn’t bother us to lose against the United States, it bothers us to lose the Mexicans, period. Tata stop seeing our faces, selling us smoke. go away“, he scored.

FCM