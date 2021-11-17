Álvaro Morales called Tata Martino cynical and demanded his resignation

Video: Courtesy ESPN

The technical director of the Mexican Soccer Team, Gerardo Martino, was criticized after the result he obtained with his team in the qualifying match of the Concacaf. The national team it fell before his similar of Canada by a score of 2 to 1. The media and the Mexican fans criticized the Argentine strategist, as they concluded that he was the main responsible for the defeat. In the ninety minutes, there were also others indicated such as Guillermo Ochoa, Jesús Gallardo and Néstor Araujo.

In that way, Alvaro Morales, who is a sports analyst for ESPN, angered with the South American helmsman and gave the reasons why he should leave the Tri bench: “You’re not going to quit right? How much cynicism, how much lack of shame and pride, if you follow the players in Europe? We are sunk. Yes You come to collect the damn (salary) check that they give it to you, Yon de Luisa give him the check”.

The criticism came from the collation in which the Tricolor He had few opportunities to attack in the match against the Canadians. Where he only obtained a clear chance of scoring, while the locals had two and made them concrete. The negative result was added to the also defeat against the United States. Before the double date FIFA, the Mexican team led the Octagonal with 14 points, later it happened to the third step.

Morales continued with the detraction: “Tata, you know what to do. You do not have Mother. But we don’t have it either because we continue to trust you ”.

The Mexican soccer team lost to Canada 2 to 1 (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Likewise, at the end of the game he uploaded a video on the platform of the media where he works, where he assured that Mexicans do not like to lose: “A we Mexicans don’t like to lose against the United States, It hurts us to lose against whoever it is. We are a mess. You don’t sell us smoke. Tata, stop seeing our faces”.

Now, after eight days played Canada lead the contest with 16 units, for their part USA have 15 and Mexico 14. Fourth is Panama with the same 14 but with a smaller goal difference to the Tri.

In the previous period, with Juan Carlos Osorio in command, the Mexican team went to the World Cup Russia 2018 “walking”. The last time something similar happened was for the Germany World Cup 2006 with Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. Between those years there was a parade of technical directors such as Hugo Sánchez, José Manuel Chepo de la Torre, Jesús Ramírez, Miguel Herrera, Sven-Goran Eriksson; Víctor Manuel Vucetich, among others.

Mexico reached 14 points in the Concacaf octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Walter Tychnowicz / Reuters)

The Concacaf awards three and a half tickets to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The half pass is drawn for a playoff match against a nation from another continent. At the moment it is unknown who may be the nation with which this stay can be gambled.

There are six games left to play in the Central American octagonal. Of that sextet, five will be performed at home by the Aztec team. For now, at the end of January and early February will be given a triple date where you will visit Jamaica and will receive to Costa Rica and Panama. The home games will have to be played without people, because the FIFA sanctioned to the tricolor team for the homophobic shouts against the goalkeeper in the game against Canada at the Azteca Stadium.

At the moment, there are already teams classified for the World Cup as: Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, England and France, among other.

