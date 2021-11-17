‘All Too Well’: All the Easter Eggs You Sure Didn’t Notice in Taylor Swift’s New Short Film

Taylor Swift has pleased her fans and has released a short of her famous song ‘All Too Well’, featuring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink. And as expected, it is also full of easter eggs to his relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift woke up brave by releasing a lot of content about her new album Red (Taylor’s Version), which (presumably) at the time served as a catharsis to overcome his intense and short relationship with Jake gyllenhaal, actor with whom he had almost a decade in age difference. We know that now the Cats actress is very happy with Joe Alwyn and that “the past is in the past”, but the song ‘All Too Well’ became something of a fan anthem, so he decided to please them and take out, not only the original 10-minute version, but also a short starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, in which you have installed a lot of references that transport us to your fateful relationship of 2011. Here we list them for you, in case you like gossip.

The beggining

The first chapter of the story, entitled “An Upstate Escape” shows a very peculiar frame full of hidden symbols and references. The first thing that was noticed is that it is identical to a scene from the movie Love & Other Drugs, starring Jake and Anne Hathaway. The actor is said to have been with Swift at the time and cheated on her with her co-star. Another important reference is the car, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class manufactured in 1989, the year in which the singer was born and the name of her pop album.

Jake’s closet

Swift has never confirmed that this song and the entire album are for the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but the similarities until the clothes Dylan wears in the All Too Well short film are an obvious reference.

The infamous scarf

TO Jake Gyllenhaal is told he steals scarves for keeping Taylor Swift’s, there are several photos that prove it and of course it had to appear in the video for all the swifities to sing: “But you keep my old scarf from that very first week …”.

Your tastes in music

In repeated songs Taylor hints that her musical tastes were not to the liking of her then boyfriend. In ‘Begin Again’ it says: “He always said he didn’t get this song …”.

The age difference

As we mentioned before, Jake and Taylor were almost 10 years apart, come on, that she wasn’t even of age when they started dating. This aspect is reflected in the video; and that is why Dylan and Sadie were chosen to be a couple, despite the fact that they have obviously been years apart.

Dancing around the kitchen …

This couple lived through many intense moments, but one of the phrases that resonates the most in ‘All Too Well’ is the dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light … obvious could not miss the visual representation.

The Moment I Knew

The actor of Guilty missed Taylor’s 21st birthday, How do we know? for the song called ‘The Moment I Knew’ in which she tells how she got dressed and in an uproar. This moment too appear played by the Stranger Things actress.

The punch line goes ….

Taylor, very brave, in a part of ‘All Too Well’ says: I’ll get older but your lovers stay my age. It is not to add fuel to the fire but Jake’s current girlfriend is Jeanne Cadieu, a French model in her 20s.

After plaid shirt days …

Clothes are always the best clue in Taylor’s songs. In ‘All Too Well’ he does reference to plaid shirts, the same one that the Maze Runner actor uses in the “beautiful” moments and the same one that Sadie uses when they have already left her.