All Marvel series announced on Disney + Day 2021

Hoy it’s been a great day for the Marvelites. After the recent release of Eternals, we thought that only the painful wait of a little over a month would continue for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Marvel Studios has given us a palliative in the Disney + Day 2021, with the first glimpses and reports of the upcoming MCU series and a bit more, so Let’s see what 2022 brings us.

Secret invasion

When Elektra died, the super heroes discovered that she was not her, but a skrull who had taken her form. Little by little the avengers detected that many of them had been replaced by skrulls for … years (This is how Captain America revived after the first Civil War). Most likely, Marvel Studios will not take this story to create their own Secret Invasion, but hopefully they will maintain the atmosphere of distrust and paranoia. created by a race that can infiltrate any planet and go completely unnoticed.

Moon knight

Marc spector is a vigilante who receives his combat powers and tactical knowledge from the Egyptian goddess of the moon Khonshu, who revived him to become the new “Knight of the Moon”. That in the comic, for the UCM Spector suffers from Identity Dissociation Disorder, so multiple identities will live within him to wage war between ancient and modern Egyptian gods. The character will be taken to live-action with the performance of Oscar Isaac, who we remember as Poe Dameron in the new Star Wars triloga or Leto Atreides I in Dune.

She hulk

After suffering an accident, the lawyer Jennifer walters had to receive an emergency blood transfusion from his cousin, Dr. Bruce Banner. That small dose of gamma-irradiated blood was enough to give Walters Hulk-like power. We do not know if in the series, where Tatiana Maslany give life to Hulka (Do not laugh, as they say in Spain) that origin is respected, but we know that both the Dr. Hulk by Mark Ruffalo As the Abomination by Tim Roth.

Ms. Marvel

Kamala khan is the most popular centennial character in Marvel comics, and has gained such prominence that he came to lead the Champions (A more youthful and socially responsible proposal than the Avengers). However, on the pages, the adolescent of Pakistani origin residing in New Jersey She obtains her powers from the terrifying mists (she is an Inhuman). The same thing happen in the series? Be his way of including the Inhumans? Or is her origin more linked to that of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel?

Second Season of What If …?

After beating Infinity ultron, the Synthezoid of Artificial Intelligence powered by the gems of infinity, the Guardians of the Multiverse returned to their respective realities. The story ended without leaving any loose ends, unless we consider The Watcher to be one, because he is still able to see the infinity of possibilities of the multiverse. Intuitive who could be the next villain of the second season and what those realities will be as useless as trying to anticipate what will happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the second season has been officially announced.

Threw out

This was a surprise announcement. Maya lpez is a character that will debut in the series of Hawkeye (to be released in a couple of weeks) and that originally in the comics was a Kingpin protégé, then the secret identity of one of the Ronin and then a companion of Daredevil. And before they start talking about “forced inclusion”, Maya Lpez is a deaf Native American with eco-locating powers similar to those of Daredevil. Maya López is played by Alaqua Cox (funny that she has the same last name as the Daredevil actor, right?)

I am groot

Baby groot is so cute, that when we saw the announcement of his series we did not even wonder why he returned to that state if from Avengers infinity war He was already a teenager. I am groot will be a series of shorts directed by Kirsten Lepore that will relate the growth of the Flora Colossus. And everything seems to indicate that yes, Vin Diesel keep playing the character.

Ironheart

After the death of Tony Stark, a very young high school student named Riri Williams, manages to create a suit very similar to those of Hombre de Hierro. Stark’s company, in principle, tries to sue her, but the real Stark communicates with her. Well, “the real one”, the millionaire genius left his mind on an Artificial Intelligence type Friday to become the interface of the Riri Williams suits, who becomes the new costume heroine. Hopefully this story is respected in the UCM, because that would mean that next to Dominique Thorne, we will see Robert Downey Jr. perform as the voice of the AI ​​for Williams.

House of Harkness

The MCU’s galley of heroes has been as wide as that of villains. But Agatha Harkness made Wandavision history as the most beloved villain (probably because of her introduction song), to the degree that she will be the first villain with her own series. On House of Harkness the comedian Kathryn hahn to play the centennial witch again, and probably to relate her life before meeting with Scarlet Witch.

Marvel zombies

After the experiment of that episode of What If …? in which they revive the Marvel Zombies universe created by Robert Kirkman (also creator of The Walking Dead), fans were left with wanting more of that super undead world. So Marvel Studios has decided to develop a more in-depth animated series about Marvel Zombies. It has not been revealed if this will be a more faithful adaptation to the Kirkman comic, if it will be an expansion of the zombies already presented, if it will have the same type of animation or … nothing, in fact. But it is quite exciting to know what will happen.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

It seems that Marvel studios finally give the new Spider-Man what he didn’t have: an origin. Freshman Year tell the story of Peter Parker becoming the Spider-Man we now know. When we found him he had already acquired the powers, he had already created his web-shooters and even his suit. But how did he get there? This animated series will finally tell us.

X-Men ’97

80 years have passed … but we will finally see one of the best series of super heroes of the 90 return. We refer to the X-Men animated series that will finally have a new season to continue the story from the point where they left it. Thousands of people in their 30s momentarily overcame their back pain to get up and celebrate.

What do you think of the ads? What is the one that excites you the most? And above all, What other Marvel projects would you like to see developed? in live-action or animation, whether on film or serial?