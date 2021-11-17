We are almost finishing 2021, but before that we will see how Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios say goodbye to the year in style with the first intergenerational titles with technologies to take the breath away even the most demanding, with Halo Infinite being the final climax next December.

This year has been special for Microsoft and the Xbox brand, since last November 15th it celebrated its 20th anniversary in the market, which is very close to the launch of the new generation that we are currently experiencing with the Xbox Series X / S .

Added a new dynamic background for Xbox Series X / S

For this anniversary, a lot of news was announced, in addition to making us feel enormously nostalgic, especially to the players who have been playing on these consoles since the first moment of their departure in 2001.

To keep us feeling nostalgic, it was officially communicated a few hours ago On twitter that Xbox players have at our disposal a new fund for our consoles, in addition to this entering the list of dynamics if we put it in Xbox Series X / S.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S Owners: today we added a new “Xbox 360” background. It’s animated on Xbox Series X | S. Y no.

We’re not bringing the blades back as well.

But this is the next best thing. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fPun06jwd4 – Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) November 16, 2021

The Xbox brand has been in the console and video game market for twenty years and we could not be happier with the future of it, because with the Xbox Series X / S years ahead full of great games await us.