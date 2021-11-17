Adam Sandler: the actor’s movies you need to see

Adam Sandler is the quintessentially humorous Hollywood actor.

Adam Sandler is one of the funniest actors in Hollywood, for this reason we bring you the funniest movies of the actor so you can laugh and have a good time with your family.

Click: losing control

Michael Newman is a dedicated family man but consumed by his work and dominated and manipulated by his Egocentric and arrogant boss.

One night you go out to buy a remote control for your television, however, the seller offers you one with which you can fast-forward or pause some moments of your life. At first it seems to be perfect, but later you realize that it is not.

Do not mess with the Zohan

Zohan is the best counterterrorism agent in the Israeli army until he fakes his own death and travels to Manhattan to live his dream as a hairdresser, so many adventures happen to him along the way.

Jack and jill

Jack Sadelstein, a successful advertising executive in Los Angeles, has a beautiful wife and children, but dreads the arrival of a particular event each year.

Jill is his twin sister who gets him into troubles with his family, so she is the one who unleashes all the adventures.

They are like children

It tells the story of a group of children, best friends in their childhood, who meet again in their adult lives.

The four of them usually get together often, however, one day they decide to rent a house and travel with their respective families to live together. During that weekend Very funny things happen and they remember their childhood.

A wife of lies

Danny is in a relationship with a young woman younger than him, so he convinces his assistant as a plastic surgeon to lie and pretend to be his future ex-wife, in a lie in order to win back the young woman’s love.