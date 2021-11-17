Actors and actresses who were friends at their shows, but didn’t really get along | Famous

It is not strange that the great Hollywood actors want to get the limelight, but due to that competition friction sometimes arises between them.

Sometimes, the friendships we see on television or in the cinema are proof of their ability as actors, because in real life they are not so close.

Here are the most famous examples of actors and actresses who were friends on the screen but couldn’t stand each other in real life.

Robert Downey Jr and Terrence Howard

In ‘Iron Man 2’, Terrence howard was replaced by Don Cheadle in the role of James rhodes, Tony Stark’s best friend.

Several rumors began as a result of that change, from disputes with producers to alleged salary cuts that the actor was not going to accept.

But it was Terrence Howard himself who, in an interview with Andy Cohen in 2013, revealed his side of the story.

“It turns out that the person I helped become Iron Man, when it was time to go back up for the second movie, took the money that was supposed to be for me and threw me out.”

In 2010 Howard had explained that he had been one of the people who had lobbied Marvel Studios for Downey to be cast in the role of Tony Stark.

In an interview for MTV in 2008, Robert Downey Jr He assured that it had nothing to do with Terrence’s dismissal and that until that moment they had not discussed that problem.

Kenny Baker and Anthony Daniels

Better known as R2-D2 and C-3PO from the first ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, the actors Kenny baker and Anthony Daniels they were far from reaching the level of friendship that they showed on screen.

Even though they were featured in every movie in the series, until Baker’s death in 2016, they were never able to connect.

Baker criticized Daniels for not joining the group with the other actors, while the C-3PO actor, in an interview for The Mirror, explained that his R2-D2 did not even speak, so “it could be a bucket and nobody he would notice ”.

Despite his problems, Daniels expressed his condolences through his Twitter account to Baker’s family when he passed away, ensuring that he would always be remembered by fans.

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy They achieved success thanks to their work on the youth series ‘Victorious’ and ‘iCarly’, respectively, so it seemed a good idea to the producers of Nickelodeon to put them together in their own show: ‘Sam & Cat’.

Rumors about problems in the production of that show began after McCurdy did not attend the 2014 Kid’s Choice Awards.

TMZ reported that the actress did not attend that event due to finding out that her co-star was earning much more than she was on the show.

The problems escalated until ‘Sam & Cat’ was finally canceled. However, the differences of the actresses did not stop, since Jennette premiered a series on the Internet with a character named Gloriana, which was a parody of Ariana Grande.

Teri Hatcher vs. the rest of the ‘Desperate Wives’

Teri hatcher, who was Susan in ‘Desperate Wives’ considered herself to be the star of the show, even though all four actresses were the official leads.

In an interview for E! On-line, Nicolette sheridan, who was Edie before her outing in season five, called Hatcher “the meanest woman in the world.”

But apparently the situation reached the limit when the cast appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine in 2005, since, according to Today, an ABC representative demanded that Hatcher not be the first to choose her wardrobe and that she not It had to appear in the center of the photo, so as not to disturb the other actresses.

In 2018, Eva Longoria appeared on the show Jimmy Kimmel and she assured that she and her companions kept in contact and got along well, to later correct themselves and say “99% of us get along”.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

The actresses have had friction since 2017, when various media pointed to Kim cattrall as the one responsible for ‘Sex and the City 3’ never happening.

In 2018 Parker publicly expressed his condolences for the death of Cattrall’s brother, something his former co-star criticized on his Instagram account.

“Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You’re not my friend. I am writing to tell you for the last time to stop exploiting our tragedy to restore your ‘nice girl’ personality. ”

Currently, HBO Max is in production of a new ‘Sex and the City’ program without Cattrall and apparently the absence of the actress will be explained with reality: the protagonists simply stopped being friends.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

In 2011 it was revealed that Dwayne johnson It would be integrated into the fifth installment of ‘Fast and the Furious’, in what seemed to be an even duel for Dominic Toretto.

In the movie, Luke Hobbs changed from being an antagonist to Toretto’s best friend, but that didn’t happen in real life.

During the filming of the eighth installment of the saga in 2016, Johnson used her Instagram account to praise her teammates, while also calling her male co-stars “candy” and “chickens.” Fans deduced that he was referring to Diesel.

