A UCV student, best presentation of the National Congress of Medicine

Valencia, Wednesday 17.11.21

He is 22 years old, from Ciudad Real and presented at the meeting a systematic review on the recurrence of lumbar hernia. The student Elena Torres Asensio, fifth year of the Degree in Medicine at the Catholic University of Valencia (UCV), has been awarded the award for the best presentation in the 39th National Congress of Medical Students, held in Alicante, in which around 400 students from all over Spain participated.

In her presentation, the UCV student makes a comparison between the different techniques for operating a lumbar hernia in order to determine which one is more suitable for less recurrence of this pathology. In addition, in his study, Torres seeks to verify whether factors associated with it, such as tobacco, age or sex of the patient, are directly related to said recurrence.

In what has to do with surgery, the future doctor concludes that these are “very recent” procedures and that there is not “enough information” to reach solid conclusions. Regarding comorbidities, some factors are clearly influential, and with others, not all the “necessary evidence” is provided to allow any conclusion to be affirmed.

Adventure abroad to specialize

Torres, winner in particular of the award for the best oral presentation voted by the public, He relates that he would like to direct his professional future towards surgery or traumatology; although she stresses that she is “very interested” in researching and publishing because her intention at the end of her degree is to go “abroad” to specialize.

“In countries such as the United Kingdom or Sweden, they give great importance to the research carried out by the person applying for a job in a hospital. The truth is that at the beginning of my degree I refused to dedicate myself to research, I believed that I was not going to like it at all and, nevertheless, years later I am doing it and I am enjoying it a lot, “says the UCV student.