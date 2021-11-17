A new project will fight against the smuggling of migrants to the United States and Canada

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has launched a new initiative to fight organized crime groups dedicated to smuggling migrants through intercontinental routes to North America. Under the name STARSOM, the project will last two years and will assist thirteen countries.

The initiative will support States in the prevention and investigation of this crime along the main routes of smuggling of persons, leading a joint response to migrant smuggling that will defend the rights of migrants who have been victims of illicit trafficking.

STARSOM is led by crime prevention and criminal justice experts from this UN agency, and is supported by Canada’s Crime Prevention Capacity Building Program.

“Migrant smuggling is a global and lucrative crime, characterized by high demand and low risk of detection for criminals,” says Panagiotis Papadimitriou, leader of the Technical Cooperation Team coordinating the STARSOM initiative.

“People turn to smugglers when they need to escape poverty, natural disasters, conflict or when they are in search of employment and education opportunities, but they do not have the option to migrate legally,” he adds.

This new project focuses its actions on a geographical area that encompasses a well-known human trafficking route, which begins in Asia, passes through the Gulf States, West Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean and then goes to the United States and Canada.

UNODC Peru / Coral Estudio Adriana Scordamaglia, labor attorney (from Brazil), during a simulated rescue exercise of the STARSOM project in Peru, an initiative to fight organized crime groups dedicated to migrant smuggling.

Do not criminalize migrants

“The Government of Canada is proud to work diligently with national law enforcement agencies and international partners such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to combat international criminal organizations that seek to prey on women, men and children, especially the most vulnerable people, who are in desperate situations, “says James. K. Hill, Canadian ambassador to Costa Rica, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Ambassador Hill adds: “We must change the approach with which we deal with migrant smuggling, of the migrants themselves. towards individuals who organize their illegal movement. We must not criminalize migrants, but rather seek ways to respect, protect and make effective the human rights of migrants who are in precarious situations ”.

Migrants often face long and arduous journeys and must entrust their money and their lives to smugglers. What’s more, every year thousands of migrants die, suffocated in containers, drowned in the sea or dehydrated in deserts.

Recently, 126 migrants from Ghana, Nepal and Haiti were abandoned in a container in Guatemala, after having crossed the border with Honduras. Authorities suspect they had paid the smugglers to bring them to the United States.

Lack of knowledge about how criminals operate

“Currently, there is a lack of knowledge about the way in which criminal groups organize their smuggling operations along these transregional routes, and there is not enough cooperation between the authorities of the affected States to deal with this crime,” he explains. Papadimitriou.

“Many officials and officials of border and immigration control, police, prosecutors and judges are not sufficiently trained and equipped to effectively investigate and prosecute migrant smuggling at the transregional level,” he adds.

For this reason, the UNODC experts through the STARSOM initiative have as a mission train professionals to detect, investigate and process cases of migrant smuggling and facilitate cooperation between judicial authorities at the international level.

While STARSOM’s ultimate goal is to dismantle the smuggling networks that profit from this crime and secure convictions for those responsible, the project also aims to ensure that authorities treat trafficked migrants fairly and humanely.

Victims of trafficking

Smuggled migrants are not only at risk of abuse by criminal networks, they are also vulnerable to becoming victims of another form of organized crime: human trafficking.

In 2019, a group of Nepalese who had paid traffickers to be transported to North America were found a year later being exploited by human traffickers in Malawi, southern Africa, after having traveled through six different countries.

The STARSOM project will also emphasize the importance of taking gender issues into account when addressing an inclusive response to migrant smuggling.

“There must be a greater understanding of the different ways in which women, men, boys and girls, as well as LGBTQIA people, become victims of migrant smuggling,” explains Panagiotis Papadimitriou of UNODC.

“Adopting a gender-sensitive approach will allow each country to identify specific protection needs and provide support measures that take into account the diversity of people on the move.”

In addition, a key component of the STARSOM initiative will be the application of the main international legal instruments to prevent and combat the smuggling of migrants: the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its Supplementary Protocol against the smuggling of migrants.