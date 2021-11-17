A new era for Britney, Paris and Lindsay

Three young legends, who were once great friends and who together represented the adolescent pop culture of the turn of the century, are back in the limelight for breaking their long slump in unison. Much has happened since that November 27, 2006, when the iconic photograph was taken in which Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan posed together for the last time inside a two-seater car outside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

By chance of fate their lives have turned upside down at the same time during the last days. Britney Spears is finally free after 13 years of parental guardianship, Paris Hilton has managed to dress as a wedding for the first time after three failed engagements and this week Lindsay Lohan has confirmed her return to the big screen after years of frustrated projects inside and outside the world of the Show.

After taking the picture

Hilton spent three weeks in prison, Spears suffered a crisis that resulted in her father’s guardianship, and Lohan went to rehab.

In 2006, an Associated Press and AOL poll ranked Hilton the second most voted in the category of ‘Worst Celebrity Role Model of 2006’, behind only Britney Spears. And a few months after taking that one, in 2007, things didn’t get any better for them. Hilton spent three weeks in a Los Angeles prison for violating her bail after being convicted in a reckless driving while under the influence of marijuana. Britney is already known to have had a very troubled 2007. The image of the singer shaving her head herself on February 16, 2007 went around the world and has also become an icon of pop culture.

Singer Britney Spears in Los Angeles during 2007. Third parties

Days after that famous scene the interpreter of Blackout He starred in another, this time fighting the paparazzi with an umbrella in his hand and still looking unrecognizable from his sounded makeover. A year later the singer entered a psychiatric hospital and was under the tutelage of her father. Lindsay, for her part, just a few years later, was already a true regular at rehab clinics. As the actress stated in 2013: “I could write a book on rehabilitation. The judge has sent me to rehab six times ”.

But that time has passed. Britney, at 39, after being under the oppressive tutelage of her father for thirteen years, which led her to define herself as a “slave, she once again has full control of her life, her artistic career and her heritage, valued at about $ 60 million. It was last Friday when the judge ceased the guardianship and then Britney declared on social networks that this was “the best day of my life, I thank the Lord.”

Britney Spears fans celebrate the triumph of the #FreeBritney movement. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The singer is very happy with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and when she regains control of her life, apart from resuming her professional career, she could soon say ‘yes, I want’ with her lover. The singer had already been married twice, the first for 55 hours with Jason Allen Alexander, and the second with Kevin Federline, the dancer with whom she had her two children before suffering her nervous breakdowns in 2007.

The one who hasn’t had time for weddings in the past two decades while building her own business empire has been Paris Hilton. There was a time when her family disowned her for her notorious problems with the justice related to substance use in her twenties, but the quintessential blonde from Beverly Hills made her own name by participating reality on American television becoming an icon of the masses without having to start in the showbiz as a constant or actress like her other two famous friends. But over time she has developed various professions as a businesswoman, singer, actress, model and dj.

Paris Hilton wore an Oscar de la Renta wedding design. NETWORKS

What has resisted Paris has been his passage through the altar. Her first engagement was to model Jason Shaw when she was 20, but it broke up. Later he made his engagement to Paris Latsis official, with whom he broke up in October 2005, and just two weeks later he was already showing up with another couple. The third engagement was with Chris Zylka. They got engaged in early 2018 while on vacation in Aspen after a year of dating and the heiress said goodbye in November of the same year. In his case it was the fourth time charm. And it was last weekend, a day after Britney’s freedom, when she said ‘yes, I do’ with Carter Reum at a wedding in the purest Beverly Hills style, in which Hilton visited up to 10 wedding dresses different. Now the rich heiress wants to start a family.

After a long hiatus

Lohan’s return to the acting world has sparked comments about changes to her face





For her part, Lindsay Lohan, who for a long time was recognized as the queen of the party among celebrities, said that those days of continuous guateque were over, she said it for the umpteenth time. Lohan’s most recent notable role was as The Canyons in 2013 and after that the actress’s journey began when she moved to Europe.

He left everything behind, opened a chiringuito on a Mykonos beach and made some aesthetic retouching. But just on Monday, hours after Britney’s freedom and Paris’s wedding, Lohan has confirmed on his social networks his return to the big screen after a long hiatus, although in 2020 he tried for a brief period with music. The Netflix-produced film remains untitled, but it is known that it will be set around Christmas time and that the actress will play the title role as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a working-class boy.