A great trio of actors bring us an entertaining detective story, but… – The Little Things – Spoiler Time

John lee hancock is a veteran director and writer of blockbusters What A Perfect World (1993), The Blind Side (2009), The Founder (2016) and Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), among other. Now after the successful The Highwaymen of the 2019, return to screens in The Little Things (Little secrets) where he manages to reunite 3 winning actors Oscar: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.
https://youtu.be/_8fxE0UmBxc
This is a detective story in which the Bakersfield petty cop Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Washington) is sent to its former jurisdiction in The Angels in order to collect evidence from a minor case. Upon arriving at THE he meets several former colleagues who are now in charge of the young man Detective Jim Baxter (Malek).
While Deacon It’s in The Angels a femicide occurs that has the police in check and that reminds them of Deacon a case that occurred 6 years ago when he was a detective before he was demoted and sent to Bakersfield. With the disappearance of another young woman, Baxterreluctantly decides to go to Deacon for advice. Thus he begins to unravel the case and his instinct leads him to locate several suspects from many sources, but the one who stands out the most is a refrigerator technician named Albert sparma (Leto).
Baxter and Deacon decide to follow and investigate it, but Sparma he knows the laws well and manipulates them in his favor so as not to be incriminated and leave the police in a bad way. This causes despair of Baxter, who has the media behind him demanding that he catch the killer, and for his part Deacon He will try to make up for the mistakes of the past that led him to explode and suffer a heart attack six years ago when he was trying to solve a similar crime.
Thanks to the great performance of each of those involved Lee Hancock make a very effective detective film. It contains the right elements to do it: the veteran detective who squeezes the rules, the naive young detective and the effective villain.
The one who takes the palms is Denzel Washington, who takes advantage of his age very well to build his character. Leto, although it sometimes seems a little over-acted, it also achieves an acceptable performance thanks, in part, to the excellent makeup and the belly that was put on it (the film was nominated for Golden Globe in this area). With a very clever script and with great twists of the screw along the 2 hours 8 minutes that the film lasts, It is a great option for fans of this genre.
But…
Despite the effectiveness of the proposal and the great experience as director of Lee Hancock, the similarities with True detective they will soon jump to fans of the series.
What’s more, the film seems to stop its rhythm in some situations that instead of adding to the suspense spoil the rhythm of the story so that it feels over-edited and overdone (like the opening scene).
In summary
The Little Things (Little secrets) is a great detective movie with all the ingredients to make it enjoyable, exciting and surprising.
Thanks to the great school of Lee Hancock and the great performances of the trio of stars that make it up, the film from its title invites us to pay attention to the little things and entertain ourselves while we try to find the murderer.