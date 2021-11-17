A great trio of actors bring us an entertaining detective story, but… – The Little Things – Spoiler Time

John lee hancock is a veteran director and writer of blockbusters What A Perfect World ( 1993 ), The Blind Side ( 2009 ), The Founder ( 2016 ) and Snow White and the Huntsman ( 2012 ), among other. Now after the successful The Highwaymen of the 2019 , return to screens in The Little Things ( Little secrets ) where he manages to reunite 3 winning actors Oscar : Denzel Washington , Rami Malek and Jared Leto .

This is a detective story in which the Bakersfield petty cop Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon (Washington) is sent to its former jurisdiction in The Angels in order to collect evidence from a minor case. Upon arriving at THE he meets several former colleagues who are now in charge of the young man Detective Jim Baxter (Malek).

While Deacon It’s in The Angels a femicide occurs that has the police in check and that reminds them of Deacon a case that occurred 6 years ago when he was a detective before he was demoted and sent to Bakersfield. With the disappearance of another young woman, Baxterreluctantly decides to go to Deacon for advice. Thus he begins to unravel the case and his instinct leads him to locate several suspects from many sources, but the one who stands out the most is a refrigerator technician named Albert sparma (Leto).

Baxter and Deacon decide to follow and investigate it, but Sparma he knows the laws well and manipulates them in his favor so as not to be incriminated and leave the police in a bad way. This causes despair of Baxter, who has the media behind him demanding that he catch the killer, and for his part Deacon He will try to make up for the mistakes of the past that led him to explode and suffer a heart attack six years ago when he was trying to solve a similar crime.