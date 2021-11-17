A great demand for income in Medicine News UACh Admission Cards – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The best averages will be those that remain in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, a situation that has caused the anger of some students from the first semesters, who upon returning to the previous model will have to adapt to the rules. If they do not remain, they will be able to take a token to present the Ceneval again.

Every semester, regardless of the change in the educational model, admission to this faculty has been a problem because it is the careers with high demand at the university.

The high demand it registers is an indicator of quality, since it is positioned as one of the best in the country, to the extent that it is part of the Steering Committee of the Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine, and with the accreditation of the careers it has raised its quality.

The main problem that the career of Surgeon and Midwife has is the number of students that it can accept during the semester, since only the 120 best averages of the Ceneval exam can enter, however the other careers are in the same circumstance, for example in Biomedical Engineering and the Bachelor of Physical Therapy can only receive 25 to 30 students per semester due to the demands of the career.

“We must act responsibly, we must have adequate terminal efficiency and adequate trajectory monitoring so that the students who are accepted are those who end up with adequate preparation and adequate clinical fields where they can do internships,” said Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

He explained that it must be coordinated with the Ministry of Health, the IMSS and the ISSSTE because they are the clinical fields that have so that through an agreement the 5th year students. and 6th. semester start going to them, a situation that was limited due to the pandemic, but that is moving towards normalization.

Admission to the first semester is based on this situation, which is why he said that it is normal for there to be concern among students who were studying the new educational model Renovation UACH-DS, who brought a letter of disagreement to the Rectory of the university.

In the Renovation model there was a University Cycle (first and second semesters), to which everyone entered, but they were not Medicine students; To enter the career they lacked two exams: the first for the Divisional Cycle and the second for the professional part, that is, Medicine.

With the suspension of this model, students will have to join the previous model, so the Academic Secretary of the unit and the Academic Directorate of the university are analyzing the Learning Units (UDA) that they studied and can be equivalent in the traditional model.

“It is important to mention that it has been said: ‘You have to try to affect them as little as possible’, which is somewhat wrong because what young people want is to learn, we have to be responsible in really matching the knowledge acquired and giving them the opportunity for them to acquire the rest of the knowledge, “said Dr. Hinojos.

The analysis must be completed by November 17, at the moment the contents are being viewed to know what can be revalidated.

One thing that must be taken into account is that the capacity is not the same in the Renovation model and the traditional one, with the return only the best averages will remain, that is, those who obtained the 120 best scores in the Ceneval exam.

Those who do not reach the score for admission to Medicine will be offered options in other academic units.

If you do not accept any because you want to enter Medicine, you must process your file and present the Ceneval exam.

“You have to study hard to enter Medicine, study to stay and study to graduate, it is not exclusive to the faculty, it is worldwide.”

The token delivery period ends on November 26 and at the latest on November 19, students will know the results.

At the moment all students must enter the Sega platform, where they choose the degree they wish to pursue, according to the Ceneval score the list will be made and acceptance will depend on the installed capacity.

The academic direction of the university will publish the results of each career and the options that they offer to the student body.

UNCONFORMED STUDENTS DUE TO MODEL CHANGE AT UACH

Students from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences expressed their dissatisfaction with the change in the educational model, as they affirm that they have wasted their time and money in subjects that will not help them to continue with their professional training.

Through a letter delivered to the Rectory building of the UACh, addressed to the coordinators of each of the careers, as well as to the Academic Secretary of the faculty, among other authorities, they agree that with the suspension of the UACH-DS Renovation model his academic training was left adrift.

They requested the intervention of the authorities in order to immediately resolve the situation that has arisen with the cancellation of the reform undertaken.

They argue that they do not have information about how they will obtain the necessary knowledge to study the next semester.

They also require a discount on enrollment in compensation for lost time and material resources for the past semesters.

The document states that they have not completed the hours set by the calendar, due to the virtual classes that continue despite the fact that the university community is already vaccinated.

The students ask for an answer and for the Ceneval results list to be made transparent to know where they will be.

It should be noted that the Academic Directorate will publish the results on November 19.