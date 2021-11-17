5 curious facts about ‘Red Alert’, the most expensive Netflix movie at the moment

‘Red alert’, one of the most anticipated films of the year, finally came to Netflix. The film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, as expected, has conquered millions of users from the company of streaming being already of the most seen.

With a display of action, pranks and a surprising story, the film takes us into an exciting adventure where the three characters will have to avoid a series of situations to find “Cleopatra’s eggs”, an object that many desire.

Join us to discover more about this film with some interesting data that we have gathered so much for those who have seen ‘Red alert’, as for those who have not yet been given the opportunity. We are sure that they will surprise you.

1. It is the most expensive Netflix tape

‘Red alert’ is, so far, the tape most expensive company streaming. Just the three leads, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, received $ 20 million for their participation in the movie, while the director and screenwriter received $ 10 million.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

The final budget for ‘Red Alert’ was $ 200 million, an amount that will exceed ‘The gray man’, the next film of the Russo brothers for Netflix and that will have the participation of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

2. Bidding war

From the knowledge of the creation of this film, the interest from different producers was present, causing a bidding war. After what many would like to have the rights to the tape, it was Universal who won, but due to the pandemic the tape was delayed so much that this transferred the rights to Netflix so that it would arrive in shape exclusive to the platform.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

3. “The rock” unstoppable

Dwayne johnson, better known as “The Rock”, consolidates the best years of his career. The actor has also stood out as producer on some of the tapes who has starred, being the case of ‘Red alert’Nonetheless, Johnson continues to build a fruitful career in film. From 2017 to date has starred 9 movies, which has made it one of the highest paid Hollywood actors.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

4. Between superheroes and fast and furious

Curiously, the protagonists of this film have worked on superhero tapes and have participated in part of the ‘Fast and Furious’ tapes franchise, which has obsessed fans who can now see them together in this adventure of thieves and action.

By the end of ‘Red alert’, which we will not reveal here, it is likely that this trio of actors go ahead in search of more adventures.

Gal Gadot is ‘The Bishop’ in Red Alert. Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

5. Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves and Nicolas Cage were able to participate

Before Ryan Reynolds will keep his role in ‘Red Alert’, several were the names that sounded for that character. Among them, that of Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves and Nicolas Cage himself, the latter recommended by Dwayne johnson.

Photo: Courtesy Netflix.

As the days go by, ‘Red alert’ continues to add more reproductions by Netflix users, so it could sneak between the most viewed movies on the platform.

