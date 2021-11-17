18 GB of RAM and 1 TB of memory, a crazy smartphone

If mobiles with 12 GB of RAM already seemed crazy to you, ZTE has just destroyed all the figures of the high range. The company has a new device that it will launch in a few days with an incredible technical sheet. The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition arrives with a 18 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. These figures are accompanied by the best processor, a spectacular camera and a screen to match. Of course, buying it will be difficult if you do not live in China.

18 GB of RAM, the record for an Android smartphone

So far we have seen a device in China with 12 and 16 GB of RAM. They were released as special editions with limited units and exorbitant prices. Now ZTE he wants to hit the table and hang the RAM medal. The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition adds a total of 18 GB of RAM LPDDR5.

But it not only boasts RAM, it also boasts 1 TB storage (1,024 GB) of internal storage UFS 3.1. Not only does it offer incredible capabilities, but it uses the most advanced chips in terms of speeds. Your list of features it is worthy of admiration.

6.67 inch screen: AMOLED Refresh rate of 144 Hz FullHD + resolution

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

1 TB of UFS 3.1 storage

64 + 64 + 64 + 8 MP quad rear camera

16 MP front camera

USB C, and fingerprint sensor

WiFi, 5G networks, NFC …

4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charge

Android 11

All its sections offer an experience, on paper, of high-end premium. Some of these details are based on marketing, as the device will work the same with 12 GB of RAM as with 18. The same with storage, although these figures manage to place it at the top of the high-end tower.

its price is unknown and its availability as well. Will be presented the day November 25 in China and it is very likely that it cannot be bought in the rest of the world. What’s more, in your country of origin it could be difficult to get one due to the low demand for these limited editions.

Via