12 songs Rihanna rejected but were written for her

Rihanna has rejected several songs that were later recorded by other artists.

Not all of the songs originally intended for her fit perfectly into the albums she was working on.

Some songs rejected by Rihanna include “Timber” by Pitbull and “Chandelier” by Sia.

Mike WiLL Made-It originally envisioned that “We Can’t Stop” would be sung by Rihanna, not Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus released “We Can’t Stop” as the lead single from her fourth studio album “Bangerz” in 2013.

“It was kind of crazy because… when I worked on ‘We Can’t Stop,’ we did it for Rihanna,” Mike WiLL Made-It told MTV News.

The producer added that after Rihanna heard ‘Pour It Up,’ she went to work on it immediately without even hearing ‘We Can’t Stop.’

Miley Cyrus, for her part, “hit the record, and she did it with her swag,” she said. “So it sounds totally different than what we initially came up with.”

The Chainsmokers showed Rihanna their song “Don’t Let Me Down” to collaborate

Rihanna turned down a collaboration with the electropop duo, and they didn’t take it badly, according to a 2016 Rolling Stone interview.

Instead, the couple welcomed “Hide Away” singer Daya aboard the project. With their help, the song made it to the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in July 2016.

The songwriters of “Dangerous Woman” had Rihanna and Alicia Keys in mind for the song, not Ariana Grande.

“Dangerous Woman” is the title track of the album with the same name.

Composer Ross Golan told CBS News in 2017 that he initially wanted Carrie Underwood to handle the song. But after finishing it, they thought it would work for Alicia Keys or Rihanna before Ariana Grande came along.

“There aren’t many artists who appreciate songwriters, but the ones you want to work with are people like Ariana, who walked into the room and said, ‘Please let me try this song and if I do, I promise I’ll treat it well.’ “, said.

After Drake listened to Rihanna’s version of “Find Your Love,” he really wanted to use the song.

Drake did his own version of “Find your love” in 2010.

“Drake listened to Rihanna’s version and said, ‘I really want to use this record,’ and I said, ‘Man, ask her!” Said record producer No ID in a 2011 interview with Complex.

“So he finished with the rhythm and then when he recorded it he was singing, and I was like ‘Word? Singing. You’re really rolling with this, huh? ‘ Drake took it and made his own magic record, “explained the producer.

Rihanna didn’t act fast enough to get Sia’s “Pretty Hurts,” so Beyoncé ended up singing it.

The video for “Pretty Hurts” came out in 2014.

I sent it to the Rihanna and Beyoncé people. Rihanna put it on hold and kept it that way for eight months, but her management forgot to pay for the track to secure it, ”Sia told ABC News in July 2014.

“So what happened is that Beyoncé slipped into the base of operations and threw the money and it was a really uncomfortable situation,” he added.

Sia was surprised that Rihanna did not accept the song “Chandelier” when he proposed it to her.

“Chandelier” is the title track of the album “1000 Forms of Fear.”

“‘Chandelier,’ I did try to pitch it to Rihanna, and I was surprised she didn’t take it because I thought it was the best song in the world at the time,” Sia said in an interview with Good Morning America in June 2020.

Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” was “a little too brit-pop” for Rihanna

“Cheap thrills” was released in 2015.

Speaking of Rihanna’s rejection of the No. 1 pop hit ‘Cheap Thrills’, Sia told Rolling Stone: ‘Her manager said,’ We need soul. We want music that has a feeling. ‘

Then she started doing “Cheap Thrills” for Rihanna, but “I realized right after cutting her that it sounded a little too brit-pop for her.”

“Actually, we sent it to them, but they passed on it,” he said.

“Come & Get It” was intended for Rihanna’s “Talk That Talk” album, not for Selena Gomez’s “Stars Dance” album.

“Come and get it” was released in 2013.

Songwriter Ester Dean originally did “Come & Get It” for Rihanna’s sixth studio album, “Talk That Talk,” according to Oprah magazine.

However, the Barbadian singer skipped the song, leaving it at the disposal of the former Disney Channel star.

“Same Old Love” “wasn’t right for” Rihanna, but Gomez “liked it”

“Same old love” premiered in September 2015.

During a question and answer session on Tumblr in 2016, Charli XCX, the song’s co-writer, said that she thought ‘at one point Rihanna was going to sing it or something, but then I think the direction of her album changed and no longer it was right for her.

“So I think Selena listened to it and she liked it and she sang it and it suited her voice and her story so well. The song was so emotional and real coming from her. I was very happy that he interpreted it, I thought it was very powerful, “added the composer.

Rihanna was unable to sing on the Pitbull song “Timber” due to a previous engagement she had with Shakira.

“Timber” was released in 2013.

In December 2013, Pitbull revealed in a “Kid Kraddick in the Morning” interview that Rihanna was supposed to sing the hook for her song “Global Warming: Meltdown,” and not Kesha.

“The person we were looking for first to work on that record was actually Rihanna, but she had something to do with Shakira, so she couldn’t work on our record,” he said, according to Just Jared.

Diplo’s hit “Lean On” was rejected by Rihanna and Nicki Minaj

Major Lazer released “Lean On” in 2015.

Both Rihanna and Nicki Minaj turned down Diplo’s offer to record this hit, the DJ revealed in an interview with Time in 2015.

But in the end he decided that MØ, who provided the voice for the song, “sounds better than anyone was going to sound on that record,” he said.

“DJ Got Us Fallin ‘in Love” did not appear on Rihanna’s “Loud” album, but it did appear on the “Raymond v. Raymond »by Usher

Usher released “DJ Got Us Fallin ‘in Love” in 2010.

The track was one of 200 songs written for Rihanna’s fifth studio album, “Loud,” but was never featured on it, according to MTV.

However, the song ended up on Usher’s sixth studio album, ‘Raymond v. Raymond ”, and from there, it peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

