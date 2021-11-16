You didn’t study and America is nobody; lawsuit between Joserra and Reinoso

Within the sports media it is known that the ‘older anti-Americanist’ it is Jose Ramon Fernandez, a journalist from ‘ESPN’ who does not have much affection for the club, and a few years ago showed it after star in a grabbed with Carlos Reinoso, historic of the Eagles.

The America has been very disputed over the years for being managed by Televisa, fact that has brought them other ‘problems’, since they believe that they steal finals, money, they don’t play fair, among other things.

How did the lawsuit between Reinoso and José Ramón start?

A few years ago when Carlos Reinoso directed America, received negative feedback from José Ramón Fernández, since the team was not going through a good stage. ANDThe Chilean was not going to remain silent and replied at a press conference, assuring the following.

“I know that he will criticize me, you know that I am like that, frontal. As i said, I live in America, but there is another person who also lives in America, José Ramón, very simple. I have made my career with América, he has also done it ”, assured Carlos Reinoso.

After these words, in the program ‘Los Capitanes’, José Ramón was in charge of swarming Carlos ReinosoWell, he attacked him with everything. Assured that the Chilean needed education and for those he dedicated himself to football, in addition to that He removed Manolo La Puente’s position after ‘begging’ Azcárraga in a wake, igniting this situation.

“He has lived in America, He has grown from America, because he has directed other ten teams, that is, he has not lived much from America. And he says that I too, but not me, I have created anti-Americanism that is very different. That’s why you dedicated yourself to soccer and I to study, If you want, I invite you to high school to study and learn things about the world and about culture and reality, “said the journalist.

These direct attacks to his person they were not everything, because America itself was affected by Jose Ramon Fernandez, since he commented that they are a simple local team that does not appear beyond Mexico, and reminded him that he arrived at the Eagles after ‘begging’ Emilio Azcárraga.

“America is nobody in football, it is a simple local football team, If you told me about Barcelona, ​​it could be, if you were talking about Manchester, it could be, but no, America never. And you, on the other hand, took advantage of a difficult moment with Manuel Lapuente to go stick the ear to the owner of America at a wake and you added the position to him ”, said Joserra.

This is one of the most memorable moments on television because of how tense the matter was and the responses so direct one against the other, showing their anger in all its splendor.