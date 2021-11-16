Yoshino dresses up as a bunny girl for a sensual figure – Kudasai

The manufacturing company FREEing, through the distributor Good smile company, announced the release of a 1/4 scale figure based on the character Yoshino (Bunny Ver.) of the multimedia franchise of Date a live for the month of September 2022 in Japan.





The company describes the product as follows: «From “Date A Live IV” comes a bunny figure of the second spirit Yoshino! Yoshino’s pink bunny costume highlights her cute charm. Of course, Yoshinon has also been recreated in a matching bunny costume. The 1/4 scale figure also features fishnet meshes for a more realistic look. Be sure to add her to your collection and display her with the Kurumi Tokisaki: Bunny Ver figure (sold separately)».

The product is approximately 310mm high, will be priced at 33,000 yen (about US $ 289), and is available for reservation on the official dealer site (link) in the period from November 16, 2021 to January 20, 2022.

Date A Live Synopsis

Thirty years ago, the Eurasian continent was devastated by a supermassive “space earthquake” – a phenomenon of space vibrations of unknown origin – that killed more than 150 million people. Since then, these tremors have plagued the world intermittently, albeit on a smaller scale. Shidou Itsuka is a seemingly normal high school student who lives with his little sister, Kotori. When an impending space earthquake threatens the safety of the city of Tengu, he rushes to save it, only to get caught up in the resulting eruption.

Discover a mysterious girl at her origin, who is revealed as a “Spirit”, an entity from another world whose appearance triggers a space earthquake. Soon after, he becomes embroiled in a skirmish between the girl and the Anti-Spirit Team, a ruthless strike force whose goal is to annihilate the Spirits. However, there is a third party that believes in saving spirits: “Ratatoskr”, which is surprisingly commanded by Shidou’s little sister! Kotori forcibly recruits Shidou after the confrontation, presenting him with an alternative method of dealing with the danger posed by the Spirits: making them fall in love with him. Now, the fate of the world depends on your dating prowess as you seek out the Spirits to enchant them.

