Yon de Luisa will meet with Tata Martino over losses to USA.

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.15.2021 19:35:29





The three defeats that Mexico spun against USA This year they generated annoyance in the Mexican Soccer Federation, which was confirmed with the words of Yon de Luisa, president of the organization, who pointed out that it’s a situation that shouldn’t have happened.

Although he qualified his words by pointing out that he usually meets with Martino every time there is a FIFA date, something that will be repeated this time, the discomfort of the results of the Tri against their most bitter opponent, who won them consecutively the Nations League final, Gold Cup and a knockout match.

“Obviously we are hurt with these three defeats against the United States, it is something that should not happen to us. In Mexico you can win or lose, but three in a row is not something we had budgeted for, “said De Luisa at the opening of the WBC Annual Convention.

“We remain at the top of the group in the qualifying process towards Qatar, we are not concerned in that sense, but what we are busy with is having a good result, both with Canada and in January and March to close our ticket as soon as possible ”, he added.

Insists on appealing the veto

De Luisa also referred to the appeal process that they carry out before FIFA, since there was a failure in their consideration.

“We are appealing to FIFA to use the processes that they established themselves, that the punishments must come in step three, as established by the FIFA General Secretariat, and unfortunately the disciplinary commission is not doing it that way, “he said.