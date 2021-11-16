Yon de Luisa assures that losing three times to the United States should not happen

Present at the WBC Convention, the president of the FMF accepted that the three setbacks hurt, as it is not something that El Tri has budgeted for

MEXICO – For the president of the Mexican Soccer Federationl, Yon de Luisa, the Mexican team can’t afford to lose three times in a row to USA, falls in different competitions, something that was not budgeted in the way of the Tricolor that seeks a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the octagonal final of the Concacaf.

Yon de Luisa He said hurt by the results obtained this year by the Mexican representative, led by the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinor, although it considers that the classification is not at risk.

De Luisa has full confidence in qualifying for the World Cup. Imago7

After noting that the issue has already been discussed with the coaching staff, he added that “it is something that should not happen to us,” he said. Yon de Luisa in interview for TUDN.

Yon de Luisa added that according to the position of Mexico in the classification table, “we are not worried” and stressed that they are busy in obtaining a good result in the visit of the Tri to Canada this Tuesday, as well as in the pending commitments of January and March next year and he hopes to conclude the tie with the World Cup pass.

On the other hand, the leader stated that Mexico does not lower his arms in his attempt to get FIFA to step back in terms of not allowing public in the matches against Costa Rica and Panama because of the homophobic cry. He said that they are appealing the punishment, because the FIFA Disciplinary Committee did not comply with the letter of the process towards said sanction.

Regarding the organization of the 2026 World Cup based in the United States, Mexico and Canada, he pointed out that members of the organizing committee have already visited the Plaza de Monterrey and this week they will do the same in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Yon de Luisa was present at the 59th annual convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC), in the Mexican capital.