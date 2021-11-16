Laptops are a basic to accompany us in our day to day, but it is undeniable that tablets are here to stay and make life less burdensome when it comes to having work and entertainment at our fingertips, that’s why we appreciate when you mark as Lenovo understand this.

LENOVO GIVES AN UPGRADE TO ITS TABLETS AND LAUNCHES THE TAB P11 AND TAB P11 PRO

The new Lenovo tablets

The Chinese technology company has not stopped innovating and by that we mean that yes, there are new products on the doorstep and it is about the Yoga Tab 11 and Yoga Tab 13 tablets that bring together the technology that we want and need so much, with the creativity and power of the brand.

Yoga Tab 13

As much as we say that technology is the most essential, which is true, we also opted for devices that look good and the Yoga Tab 13 is powerful and quite elegant. Has a screen 13-inch multitouch LCD with resolution 2160 × 1350 pixels and 400 nits and if you need even more screen you can connect it to a monitor thanks to the Micro-HDMI.

And the sound not to mention the technology Dolby Vision and HDR, along with the stereo sound quality of Dolby Atmos They make it perfect for listening to music, watching a video, but also for being in a meeting, writing or designing. And speaking of boards, its 8 MP camera offers sharp resolution.

Going further inside, the RAM is 8 GB, have 128 GB of internal storage, 30 W fast charging battery and of course, Android 11 operating system.

Yoga Tab 11

Now let’s talk about the Yoga Tab 11, which, although more compact, is still powerful. Your screen 11-inch LCD eliminates blue light so it doesn’t hurt your vision.

To this is added that it has high definition Dolby Atmos sound that is reproduced through four JBL speakers so that watching a movie, concert or having a video call is quite an experience, which is complemented by an 8 MP rear and front camera with automatic and fixed focus respectively.

The Yoga Tab 11 has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 4 or 8 gigs of RAM and 128 or 256 GM of internal storage. The operating system is also Android 11 and it is available with optional LTE connection.

These tablets are created to adjust to the use you decide to give it, whether it is to be the family tool and can entertain children for a while or help them with their tasks, for gamers around the house or for those who need a practical option to carry the I work wherever they go.