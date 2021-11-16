Xbox Announces Chris Pratt to Voice “Mister Chief”

The official account of Xbox on Twitter he trolled fans announcing Chris pratt like the voice of ‘Mister Chief’ from Halo, a joke that occurs after Pratt was cast to play Mario and Garfield. Nintendo revealed the actor’s role in Illumination’s Mario movie during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. The internet, specifically social media, was quick to express their confusion. Pratt made headlines again on Monday, November 1, when Sony Pictures revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy star would be the voice of lasagna-loving Garfield for an animated feature film.

That Xbox be inclined to the continual memes and jokes related to Chris pratt it is no surprise. After all, this is the same brand that took the incessant teasing of the Xbox Series X minibar in stride and actually produced and sold a functional one, the pre-orders of which sold out almost immediately. Someone in Microsoft’s gaming division is doing something right when it comes to engaging with the public, although the company’s PR team may not be too thrilled with the latest shenanigans on the Xbox Twitter account.

Earlier today, November 3, the official website of Xbox on Twitter he shared a simple post that read: “Chris Pratt is now the voice of Mister ChiefConfusion ensued, of course, though many were quick to pick up on the obvious joke. The account quickly clarified that the ad was indeed joking. The Xbox PR team also received an apology, no doubt very much. In short, this will go down in history as one of the most well-exploited trolling cases by the brand.

The aforementioned Xbox Series X minibar means no one should put anything above Xbox In terms of taking a joke to the nth degree. Maybe Chris pratt someday play a little role like Mister Chief from Halo, the unofficial Halo mascot that debuted on blogs during Bungie’s development of Halo 2. The crudely drawn character was adorned with a scowl on his face and angry eyes that showed through a yellow visor that looked nothing like the Master Chief’s. With this story in mind, it’s nice to know that someone is still looking out for Mister Chief.

In 2022, the true Master Chief will finally have his chance to shine, as the television series from Halo, which endured a long period of development, advances at full speed. The series will premiere on Paramount + in the first quarter of next year, although details about the plot remain secret.