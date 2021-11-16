XAVI AND HIS COMPANIONS PRESENT: Dani Alves’ exciting speech on his first day of training after returning to FC Barcelona

This Monday, November 15, 2021, the second stage of Dani alves as a player of the FC Barcelona. Although he will not be able to compete officially until January (when the records are reopened), the Brazilian full-back has already joined the training sessions of the team led by Xavi Hernández.

The South American wild card is new in this cast, but not in the club, much less in the world of football. That is why he was encouraged to star in a speech inside the locker room. Attention to the first message that he sent to his colleagues. It is very worth reading or listening to.

THE SPEECH OF DANI ALVES IN THE CLOTHING ROOM OF FC BARCELONA

“It is a pleasure to be here. After being away for so long, coming back here, for me, is an honor, a great pleasure; be able to share with you, too. We come here to learn from you too, at the best club in the world. But they can also learn things from the old man. Know what this club represents, this shirt. I who have been playing abroad, I have discovered that here is the best place there is to do great things, to live. And you who are here, well value it, value it, because there is nothing better out there than here. It is a pleasure to be here with you. We are going to do great things because this club is made of that, of doing great things ”.

Undefeated data. Dani Alves won 23 titles in his first stage as a FC Barcelona player. Champion of absolutely everything, including El Sextete 2009 and El Triplete 2015. And all the glories he shared with Xavi Hernández, who will now be his coach.

Did you know…? Just a few months ago, Dani Alves was the captain of the Brazilian National Team that won the Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020. He was champion by being a figure and leading a team full of young people. At this time he is able to contribute as a side or inside.