WWE Monday Night RAW: Liv Morgan wore Britney Spears outfit

Liv Morgan became the contender for the RAW Women’s Championship after winning a match over her teammates in Survivor Series on last week’s Monday Night RAW show. During the recent WWE Red Show event, Morgan wore a red latex outfit inspired by Britney Spears ‘music video’ Oops! … I Did It Again ‘. Fans noticed and commented on it on social media.

After the conclusion of this week’s Monday Night RAW show, Liv Morgan posted several photos of herself in the Britney Spears-inspired outfit on her Twitter account. He also mentioned another classic Spears song, ‘It me baby one more time’, in the text of the tweet. “Hit me Becky one more time,” Liv Morgan wrote.

It is likely that Liv Morgan pays tribute to Britney Spears as the pop star was recently released from her tutelage, which haunted Speras for 13 years. Now, we’ll have to wait and see when Morgan will face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Liv morgan has become one of the mainstays of WWE’s main roster in recent months. Currently, is the contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestling, the web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Survivor Series and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all related news.