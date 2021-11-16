World Heroes’ Mission surpasses $ 40 million in global gross – Kudasai

After his first steps out of theaters in Japan, Boku no Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, the third film in the franchise of Boku no hero academia (My hero academia), has already exceeded $ 40 million in cumulative collection worldwide, with $ 10 million coming from North American cinemas.

Australia, where the tape came out on “Top 10”Of weekly collections in its second week, accumulates a total of 295,131 Australian dollars (216,484 US dollars), while in Hong Kong the tape has fetched 314,431 US dollars, according to Box Office Mojo. In its opening weekend in New Zealand, the film fetched NZ $ 28,890 (US $ 20,285), ranking seventh in the weekly rankings.

In Japan, the film had grossed 3.36 billion yen (about 29.46 million US dollars) as of August 6 of this year, making it the most successful film globally in the entire franchise ever since. Thus, the estimate for the current dollar exceeds 40.30 million US dollars, holding its first position in the internal ranking of the multimedia franchise. It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero is available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Production team

Kenji nagasaki (Classroom ☆ Crisis, Gundam Build Fighters) was in charge of the direction of the feature film at the studios BONES .

(Classroom ☆ Crisis, Gundam Build Fighters) was in charge of the direction of the feature film at the studios . Yousuke Kuroda (2.43: Seiin Koukou Danshi Volley-bu, Battle Girl High School, Gundam Build Fighters) was in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(2.43: Seiin Koukou Danshi Volley-bu, Battle Girl High School, Gundam Build Fighters) was in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Yoshihiko umakoshi (Gokinjo Monogatari, Juubee-chan 2: Siberia Yagyuu no Gyakushuu, Majo Minarai wo Sagashite) was in charge of character design under the supervision of Kohei Horikoshi .

(Gokinjo Monogatari, Juubee-chan 2: Siberia Yagyuu no Gyakushuu, Majo Minarai wo Sagashite) was in charge of character design under the supervision of . Yuuki hayashi (Ballroom e Youkoso, Diabolik Lovers, Haikyuu !!) was in charge of the composition of the soundtrack.

Boku no Hero Academia the Movie: World Heroes’ Mission Synopsis

In the film’s story, a mysterious organization dedicated to destroying people with Quirks has launched a threat and planted bombs all over the world. Professional heroes and those in hero practice rush to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki meet Rody (voiced by Ryō Yoshizawa), a boy who lives in a mobile home in his designated area of ​​Oseon, and they end up working with him. In the film, UA Academy students Izuku Midoriya, Shouto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugou face the greatest crisis in Boku no Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internships at Pro Hero Endeavor Agency number one, Deku and his new friend Rody find that they are wanted across the country for a crime they did not commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans to eliminate all the Quirks?

Source:: Box Office Mojo

(c) 2021 「僕 の ヒ ー ロ ー ア カ デ ミ ア THE MOVIE」 製作 委員会 (c) 堀 越 耕 平 ／ 集 英 社