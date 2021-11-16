Woman is cured of HIV without drugs; is the second patient with this medical condition

A woman with Argentine nationality has been identified as the second patient to be cured of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), according to an investigation carried out by specialists from the Massachusetts General Hospital, in the United States.

Ragon Institute Fellow Dr Xu Yu and her team reported that they have identified a second person with untreated HIV who appeared to have outgrown the virus, according to an article published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The woman from the city of Esperanza had no evidence of intact HIV genomes in more than 1.5 billion blood and tissue cells analyzed, suggesting that the virus had been naturally eliminated from the body and can be described as a “sterilizing cure. ”Of HIV infection.

The 30-year-old woman is the second patient to have this condition, the other patient was a 67-year-old woman named Loreen Willenberg.

These findings, especially with the identification of a second case, indicate that there may be a course of action for a sterilizing cure for people who are unable to do it themselves. Xu Yu Doctor

The patient was first diagnosed with HIV in March 2013, but after finding out, she did not start any antiretroviral treatment until 2019, when she became pregnant and began treatment with the drugs tenofovir, emtricitabine and raltegravir for six months. After delivering a healthy, HIV-negative baby, she stopped therapy.

Yu, Dr. Natalia Laufer from Argentina and their colleagues analyzed the blood samples collected from the Argentine patient between 2017 and 2020, in addition, because she had a baby, tissue was also taken from the placenta.

The patient did not receive any regular treatment for her infection, so researchers point out that she is a rare “elite controller” of the virus, since eight years after being diagnosed for the first time, she shows no signs of active infection.