‘Willy’s Wonderland’ – The fucking Nicolas Cage

In two words, Nicolas Cage. The existence of ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ it is sustained by the name of its protagonist. There is nothing else, nothing else. Without Nicolas Cage there would be no movie … because in fact, not even with Nicolas Cage there is. The great Nicolas Cage. The man, the myth, the legend. And the only reason to keep an eye on this movie, a private joke that may have been shot on a Friday night while drinking a few cans of beer.

Given the imagination, we can speculate on the possibility that ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ arises from putting Nicolas Cage to the test: Is it true that you can’t say no? Imagine for a moment that you want to be a filmmaker, and while you’re in trouble, you meet Nicolas Cage in the bathroom. It is your moment, your great opportunity. You can’t let it go And you quickly think of something stupid but funny to get their attention.

Cage is amused. It tells you yes. And next week he has a couple of days off to shoot it.

You wake up the next day with a hangover, thinking that everything is a dream. But no, it turns out that you have engaged to Nicolas Cage to make a movie. A movie that doesn’t exist and that now being sober doesn’t seem so funny to you anymore. But it’s the same. You have a whole weekend ahead of you to prepare it. But most important of all: You have Nicolas Cage. To fucking Nicolas Cage. The man, the myth, the legend. And the meme.

Let’s be clear ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ it’s bad, absurd, stupid. And what’s worse, she’s lazy. Very, very lazy. The kind of movie that doesn’t overlap with a sympathetic premise. Worse, that it does not seem that it tries to overcome it. The kind of movie that is enough for you to have Nicolas Cage. Or that she thinks that having Nicolas Cage is enough for her. Or that it exists because someone signed something that forced him to have to do (or improvise) something.

Anyway, you still have Nicolas Cage. So you entrust yourself to Nicolas Cage, and above all, to what he represents at this point in life, even without having to open your mouth or overreact. Nicolas Cage, and ten more. T movie is Nicolas Cage, someone who can make a movie as weak as ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ exists, and also someone capable of making a film as weak as ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ be nice.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex