Willy’s Wonderland (2021). With Nicolas Cage. Movie review

Willy’s wonderland is a movie starring Nicolas Cage. Interestingly, and to the delight of many moviegoers, Cage doesn’t say a single word in the entire film.

Of course, that doesn’t make it a masterpiece either, so we have another piece of information for our thesis on Nicolas Cage: they’re not bad just because of their dialogues.

Of course, it is not the worst either (not saying much, okay).

Plot from Willy’s Wonderland

Some murderers were dedicated to murdering children in a kind of somewhat seedy birthday park. Now they have been reincarnated into dolls and they continue killing around without much sense, until a mute man appears who only “distributes” cookies that ends up assembling it beautifully.

The movie. Review

I like what a critic has said about it: it looks like a movie conceived during a drinking game. It is not that “the key”, but it does capture quite well what the film is: a stupid with a certain grace that does not demand anything from the viewer, that takes its argument as a joke and that has a star (or something similar) that He hasn’t taken his career seriously for a long time.

Well, so much more for Nicolas Cage, who seems doomed to give us a kind of Lost Highway in his flight to the surrealism of cinema with which you cannot help but sympathize and smile. Here it is not worth Nouvelle vague neither Tarkovsky nor Kasparov nor Bobby Fischer: it is ridiculous conceived as ridiculous that, on the other hand, is posed ridiculous and does not pretend to be otherwise so, almost willingly or unwillingly or making a joke while we exceed the horizon of events in a black hole … we make a joke and we flop towards zero time.

They are dolls killing in a horror movie that is not scary and that you end up laughing for ridiculous but, we insist, is not at all bad because of how stupidly relaxed and how little she takes herself seriously.

Without being anything of the other Thursday … it’s funny.

Our opinion

It is not to start analyzing it, it is to order a pizza, a few drinks … and whatever you want.

Here we are not going to get into morals, each one who consumes what he wants, but consumes something, because if not … this movie is not one of the best that you will be able to see.

Trailer

Technical Sheet and Review