Will there be a sequel to Red Alert, the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds movie on Netflix?

MADRID, Nov. 16 (CulturaOcio) –

Netflix premiered on November 5 Red alert, an action film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring Dwayne johnson, Gal gadot and Ryan reynolds. Following the release of the film, fans are already wondering if there will be a sequel.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Red Alert revolves around an antique heist. In this case, FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne johnson), the art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan reynold) and Sarah Black (Gal gadot) are looking for some pieces, one of them in a museum in Rome, another is part of the private collection of an arms dealer and the third has been missing since at least 1907.

Agent Hartley claims he was hired to protect the artworks, while Booth and Black compete for the title of the world’s best thief. Each wants to collect the three pieces and sell them to an Egyptian billionaire, that he wants them as a gift for his daughter’s birthday.

The twist comes when it is discovered that Agent Hartley is actually Sarah Black’s partner in addition to her partner. They both engineered the heist to outrun both Booth and Interpol, and they succeed. Also, at the end of the tape the Egyptian billionaire is arrested after sending the money to Hartley and Black for the pieces.

Booth proposes that the thieves join forces. They are not interested at first, but Booth has one last ace up your sleeve. He has frozen his assets and alerted authorities to his whereabouts, but will help them escape and recover the funds if they promise to join him in his next job. Hartley and Black accept.

With this outcome, Everything indicates that there will be a sequel in which the three characters will give a great blow together. Booth sarcastically asks what could go wrong, to which Black replies: “Everything”. However, Netflix has not confirmed the sequel for now. You have to wait until the streaming service gives the news.