Will Smith shares his salary with actors in ‘King Richard’ and shows solidarity – Nueva Mujer

Will Smith is known as one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, however one of the qualities that have led him to fame is his values ​​as a person. This came to light with a gesture he made with the cast of ‘King Richard’ when his teammates’ salaries were cut.

Will Smith supports colleagues whose salary was cut

During the pandemic, several movies have been released on streaming platforms as well as in cinemas, which affects the amount of money made from the tapes. As a consequence, the people who work on the making of the films are also affected by cuts in their salaries.

This happened with the movie ‘King Richard’, starring Will Smith and based on the life of Venus’ father and Serena Williams, which will be released through HBO Max and theaters.

Smith received 40 million dollars for his appearance in the film, however the actor did not keep the total sum, as he shared part of his earnings with the actors whose salaries were cut.

Tony Goldwyn, one of the affected actors confirmed this in an interview for Access Hollywood. The actor commented that both he and Soniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis received a lower salary due to the simultaneous premiere, which is why Smith distributed bonuses from his own salary.

“I have been an actor for 30 years. He had never worked with someone as generous as Will. When Warner Brothers decided not to release this movie and put it on streaming platforms, there was a lot of controversy. We got a call from Will, who said, “I’m going to fix this.” I’ve never seen anything like it, I just couldn’t believe it. “

Layla Crawford said Will gave new iPhones and Polaroid cameras to some of the cast.

This is not the first time that Will shows his support to people in need, as he previously protected Jordyn Woods when a conflict arose between her and the Kardashian family when rumors emerged that Tristan, Khloé’s boyfriend had kissed her.

Will Smith

Through a video call, Jordyn, who was at the Smith house with Jada, heard Will’s words of support, who remembered his friendship with his father since recording The fresh prince of Bell Air.

“There is a history of our relationship with our family. Jordy’s father worked on The fresh prince of Bell Air and I know how much your family suffered with his death. “

Later he expressed his unconditional support in the most difficult moments of his career and assured him that everything would turn out well while Jordyn and Jada wiped their tears.

“I saw you grow up and become a woman and I had the feeling that one day we would be here and what I want to tell you is: the world attacks and I want you to know that you have support, I support you and we support you.”

So Jada asked Will if he had a father’s advice for her and he replied:

“I would tell you: take your medicine and tell the truth, this is part of growing up, it is part of learning and that is what family is all about. This world is not going to defeat you, I am not going to allow it. “

Jordyn has been friends with Jayden, the son of Jada and Will Smith since they were little and it was he who introduced her to Kylie Jenner, with whom she built a strong relationship that later led to business with both Kylie and the Kardashian sisters.