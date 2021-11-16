Will Smith shared his salary with his co-stars because their salary was cut

Faced with the pandemic, the premiere of different films has been done in a dual way: both on streaming platforms and in cinemas. This method usually affects the amount of money that the tapes manage to obtain, a situation that is negative both for those who participated in the production, as for the actors. One of the films that was affected by this was ‘King Richard’, based on Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, which will premiere this month on the HBO Max platform, and in theaters.

Will Smith received $ 40 million for his appearance in the film. However, actors such as Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis, who also participated in the filming, suffered cuts in their salaries due to the simultaneous release of the film. In compensation for what happened, Smith decided to distribute bonuses from his own salary, for the artists who were affected by the reduction of their payments. And although the gesture was not confirmed by either the actor or his team, Tony Goldwyn recounted the fact during an interview with Access Hollywood.