Will Smith shared his salary with his co-stars because their salary was cut

Faced with the pandemic, the premiere of different films has been done in a dual way: both on streaming platforms and in cinemas. This method usually affects the amount of money that the tapes manage to obtain, a situation that is negative both for those who participated in the production, as for the actors.
One of the films that was affected by this was ‘King Richard’, based on Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, which will premiere this month on the HBO Max platform, and in theaters.
Will Smith received $ 40 million for his appearance in the film. However, actors such as Tony Goldwyn, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis, who also participated in the filming, suffered cuts in their salaries due to the simultaneous release of the film.
In compensation for what happened, Smith decided to distribute bonuses from his own salary, for the artists who were affected by the reduction of their payments. And although the gesture was not confirmed by either the actor or his team, Tony Goldwyn recounted the fact during an interview with Access Hollywood.
“I’ve been an actor for over 30 years. I’ve never worked with someone as generous as Will. What you say [que dio bonos y regalos al elenco] It’s true. When Warner Brothers decided not to release this movie and put it on streaming platforms, there was a lot of controversy. We got a call from Will, who said ‘I’m going to fix this.’ I’ve never seen anything like it, I just couldn’t believe it, “Goldwyn said.
Another of the film’s actresses, Layla Crawford, said Will gave new iPhones and Polaroid cameras to some of the cast, and said the actor “is a blessing.”