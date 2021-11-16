Will Christian Bale return as Batman replacing Michael Keaton in The Flash?

MADRID, 8 Apr. (CultureOcio) –

Christian bale will return to the superhero cinema with Thor: Love and Thunder, where he will play the villain Gorr. And I may do it twice, because While working for Marvel, the competition, the DC universe, is interested in him reprising his role as the Dark Knight in the solo movie The Flash, which had already confirmed two other Batman: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Bale played Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, And it’s one of the fan-favorite versions of Batman. Rumors already pointed to a possible appearance in the movie of The Flash, which will explore the different realities and alternate universes of the DCEU taking inspiration from the story arc Flashpoint.

Well, as reported by Giant Freakin robot, the actor is already in talks with Warner to join the cast of the film he stars in Ezra Miller and directs Andy Muschietti.

A fact that would not be surprising, except that the media reports that Bale could be the replacement for Michael Keaton. I mean, there would only be two Batman in the movie.

Although initially the presence of Keaton, who played the character in two Tim Burton films Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) seemed confirmed, In recent weeks the actor has cast doubt on his appearance in The FlashKind of strange considering that filming has already started.

The media neither confirms nor denies that the veteran interpreter is out of the project, but points out that Warner will most likely only be able to come to terms with one of the two, and possibly the two such disparate versions of Batman never cross paths on the big screen.

The movie of The Flash has suffered many setbacks in recent years, with several directors abandoning the project until it has fallen into the hands of Muschietti.

And it seems that those problems continue even when production has already started. We will have to wait for the studio, or the director himself, to confirm the cast to find out what, who or how many, Batman will be in the movie.

The Flash is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.