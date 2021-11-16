Why is ‘Red Notice’ the most expensive movie on Netflix?

How old is Netflix? To be precise, the idea was born in 1997 after one of its founders, Reed Hastings, was charged $ 40 in late-return fees. Apollo 13 in a Blockbuster. For this 2021, Netflix is ​​the undisputed streaming platform with its more than 208 million subscribers all over the world. HERE an analysis of the streaming war stage.

With those numbers, it’s no wonder each year produce hundreds of original series, films, documentaries and shorts that serve within the commercial market, or enter the fray at international festivals (not you, Cannes) and award ceremonies in the film industry. Their business model has served them so well that more and more wool is being thrown into high-profile movies with Hollywood’s biggest stars.

In 2017, Bright by David Ayer with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, it was Netflix’s most expensive movie with a budget of $ 90 million. But now, that amount seems “small” compared to the recent productions of the platform such as 6 Underground (2019) by Michael Bay with Ryan Reynolds who disbursed about 150 million, or, The Irishman (2019) by Martin Scorsese which cost 160 million dollars.

However, this 2021 all expectations were exceeded with Red Notice by Rawson Marshall Thurber (HERE is the first trailer) which has among its protagonists Gal Gadot, Dwyane Johnson and Ryan Reynolds… Or in a few words, three of the most prominent actors of the moment. Why do we say it?

Because until now, Red Notice (HERE a teaser) It is the most expensive movie on Netflix and in fact, it broke viewership records. Here below we will tell you more, but first, we show you our interview with the three protagonists.

Red Notice and its 200 million dollars

Initially, Red Notice It would have a budget of 160 million dollars, of which 70 were destined for the actors (the three protagonists received 20 million each) and the director, who received 10 million for writing and directing. It’s a lot of wool, but the investment was safe with the names of Gadot, Reynolds and Johnson on the list.

In the last few years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the highest paid and most profitable actor of all. This 2021 he went to second place (Daniel Craig won him with the agreement he signed with Netflix for the sequels of Knives Out, But that is another story). Then this Reynolds, who has been described as a marketing genius between productions like Deadpool and Free guy. And last but not least, there is Gal Gadot, the undisputed Wonder Woman.

The budget increased as huge and incredible action scenes were filmed.. But the strongest blow, without a doubt, was the COVID-19 and the delays it entailed in the production of Red Notice. All this raised the budget to 200 million dollars … the same amount that was invested in TENET by Christopher Nolan or the live action of Mulan In Disney.

Netflix has known how to place its bets in recent years and 2021 is the best example not only with Red Notice, but with other productions like Don’t look up by Adam McKay that features Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (who received $ 30 million and $ 25 million for their lead, respectively).

The “secret” of the platform, until now, has been a good budget and creative freedom to attract to the greatest directors and actors in the industry. It is known that for this 2021, Netflix decided to invest about 17 billion dollars in original content to stay up against its rivals Amazon Prime Video and Disney +.

How has Red Notice fared?

We already told you that Red Notice it cost $ 200 million, and so far, it’s the most expensive movie on the platform. According to information from the same platform, This tape broke audience record on its first day (opening day), which shows that every penny was worth it.

Red Notice has received negative reviews among the media, but the public is the one who has the last word. And according to the Rotten Tomatoes portal, deserves 93 percent approval. The reason? We certainly have to talk about the cast, but the story is very funny and has a huge amount of action that was well executed. There is no loss with that …

The most expensive movies on Netflix

Netflix has the film in production The gray man, a spy thriller directed and written (or rather adapted) by the Russo brothers. Yes, those responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The film will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and has been reported to have an initial budget of 200 million dollars.

So I could surpass Red Notice. We have to wait for production to finish and a launch plan announced. But in the meantime, we leave you here a list of the most expensive Netflix movies so far:

The Irishman (2019) – 159 million

6 Underground (2019) – 150 million

Outlaw king (2018) – 120 million

Triple Frontier (2019) – 115 million

The Midnight Sky (2020) – 100 million

Bright (2017) – 90 million

Army of the dead (2020) – 90 million

Project Power (2020) – 85 million

Don’t look up (2021) – 75 million

Ok (2017) – 50 million