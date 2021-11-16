Why Elon Musk is selling so many stocks, according to Michael Burry

Elon musk continues to be news day after day for the amount of shares you are selling. What started out as a Twitter poll has grown into 7 billion dollars in Tesla stock sold and rising.

A few days ago it was learned that one billion had been pocketed in a scheduled sale, to which another 4 thousand were added from an operation that was a surprise to everyone and, in addition, it has just been known that it has sold $ 930 million more.

According Elon musk, all this is doing for To pay the taxes that everyone demands of him and that he had gotten rid of during all these years. However, there is a Wall Street expert who does not buy those explanations.

Michael Burry, the man who bet against the American economy and about whom the movie was made The big bet (Do you remember Christian Bale? Well that was), has its own theories about what is happening and has nothing to do with taxes.

For one thing, Burry explained a few days ago that Elon musk there was sold those first actions because I needed cover debts. This caused Tesla shares to drop 12%. But the story does not end there, and it is that as the CEO of SpaceX has been making money, Burry has been understanding what is really happening, or so he assures.

For the investor, Elon musk you are not trying to raise cash, what you are doing is to take advantage of The incredible price what Tesla has right now for to benefit and sell the company. Yes, Burry says the richest man in the world what he’s looking for is sell Tesla.

According to Insider, the short selling expert explained that one of the reasons he believes in this is because a year ago, when Tesla shares went up, Musk said the price was too high. But at that time they were worth only a fifth of what they are worth now. In the presenthowever what you are doing is sell.