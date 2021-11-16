Who will play the UEFA playoffs? What is the new format like?

There are seven teams confirmed for the playoffs, in which 12 teams will participate in the search for the last three tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The UEFA World Cup qualifiers have left, so far, eight teams that already have their direct pass to Qatar 2022. However, there are seven other teams confirmed for the playoffs, in which 12 teams will participate in the search for the last three tickets to the World Cup.

The UEFA has 13 tickets to Qatar 2022, 10 of them are the leaders of the respective qualifying groups; while the remaining three come out of the playoff round, in which the 10 second places of the sectors participate, in addition to the two best classified of the Nations League 2020/2021.

There are six confirmed selections for the playoffs, in which 12 teams will participate in the search for the last three tickets EFE

According to the new qualifying format, the top ten in the group qualify directly to the World Cup finals. The “repechage” will be played from March 24 to 29, 2022, with the ten second classified, plus the two best in the group in the general ranking of the Nations League that have not finished in the top two of their bracket.

Three “play-off” routes will be raffled, each with a semi-final and a final. The teams that have obtained the most points in their group will play the semifinal in their field.

The winners of these semifinals will still have to play another match with a venue to be determined by lottery. The three winners of the finals qualify for Qatar 2022.

So far they are seven teams that are assured of a place in the playoffs: Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Poland and North Macedonia. The representatives of groups D, E and G remain to be known: In D the second place will be between Finland and Ukraine; in E the fight is with Wales and the Czech Republic; while in the G you could define it between the Netherlands, Turkey and Norway.

So far, in the absence of a day, they are nine UEFA teams with a direct ticket to Qatar 2022: Switzerland, England, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain and Serbia.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE