Who are you going to call? Jason Reitman, the only true heir to the ‘Ghostbusters’

Almost 40 years have passed since Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd made the first two blockbusters of “Ghostbusters” famous. Just by listening to the music, it is impossible to avoid the best memories of the 80s that inspired so many toys, video games and even a cartoon series. The 2016 female version with Melissa McCarthy even grossed more than $ 200 million. But the new version released this year is very special. Very familiar rather, because in addition to being the continuation of the original story with the grandchildren as the new ghostbusters, it is directed by none other than our interviewee Jason Reitman, the son of director Ivan Reitman himself, who had just directed the first two versions.

-How did you react when Sony studios decided to screen the new version of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ for the first time at the Cinemacon convention in Las Vegas? – “It was a real pride, the same for my father. It was exciting that they were the first to see it and it was an honor to be there, on behalf of Sony because it is the only film studio completely dedicated to the distribution of cinema in theaters. “ -Do you feel the pressure to seek the same success your father Ivan Reitman had when he directed the first two ‘Ghostbusters’ classics? – “Look … my father gave me the best that any father can give a son: He gave me the education to take me to the movies. And the first 40 years of my life, I have been asking the same question, over and over again. Before asking me if I was going to get married or when I’m going to have children or even instead of wondering how I am, people always asked me if I was thinking of filming a new version of ‘Ghostbusters’. Eventually, I did. And the funny thing is that in the last three years they started asking me ‘What? Why?’ And it’s the same question, all the time. “ -What is the answer then? – “The answer is simple: There was a story I needed to tell. I wanted to film something that had to do with both my father and my daughter. ‘Ghostbusters’ is one of those rare exceptions of cinema that no longer belongs to anyone. Like no other movie ever made, it doesn’t belong to me, it doesn’t belong to my father. Well, technically it belongs to Sony, but it really belongs to movie theater people, movie theaters. It belongs to the people who go to the movies. And on behalf of my father and I, I always wanted to thank them, everyone who works in the cinema, from the one who sells a ticket to the one who sells popcorn. We are so grateful … and this film is a tribute to all of them. “

-And how would you present the new version of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ then? – “We wanted to add mystery, in addition to laughter and the musical theme that they can sing when they leave the movie theater. A style where people can return to the cinema as a family. And from my family to everyone’s families, I hope you can enjoy it ”. With some resemblance to the Netlix series “Stranger Things,” the remake of “Ghostbusgters: Afterlife” turns the younger generation of the grandchildren of one of the original Ghostbusters into ghostbusters. And although Dany Akroyd and Bill Murray appear briefly, it is still very present after Harold Ramis passed away, because the story still stands with his heirs. Precisely, everything begins when a single mother moves with her children to the inherited abandoned house of their father. With the passage of time they discover that they have to solve the mystery that hides that house, and using the famous original team of “Ghostbusters”, the young actors Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard[ y Logan Kim se convierten en los nuevos cazafantasmas que prometen seguir protagonizando más y más superproducciones. -¿Tu padre Ivan Reitman alguna vez te contó sobre aquella primera vez que proyectaron la versión original de ‘Ghostbusters’ en 1984?- “Sí, sí, había sido una prueba que hicieron con el público en Burbank, en 1984. Recién habían terminado de filmarla y faltaban literalmente tres o cuatro semanas para el estreno. Era todo muy crudo, sin efectos especiales. ¿Te imaginas ‘Ghostbusters’ sin efectos especiales? Pero en el estudio, pensaban que era importante que pudiera funcionar la historia y en especial el sentido del humor. Nunca antes la habían proyectado. Y cuando disparan los protones, no salía nada. La escena donde abren el refrigerador ni siquiera estaba editada. Pero el público la disfrutó tanto que al final terminaron todos riendo a carcajadas. Fue maravilloso”. -¿Cuál dirías que fue la escena que al día de hoy todavía queda en el recuerdo de la gente?- “El gigante de malvavisco (The Marshmallow Guy). Es lo que más miedo le había dado a mi padre, porque no sabía si el público lo iba a aceptar, por lo tonto que parecía. Filmaron con alguien vestido con un disfraz. Y es lo que más gustó”.

Born in Montreal on October 19, 1977, Jason Reitman was born at the same time that his father Ivan was already producing “Animal House” with Harold Ramis himself, who later starred in different versions of “Ghostbusters” with Dan Aykroyd. and Bill Murray. This is how Jason also grew up in a movie studio, even appearing as an actor in small characters in “Ghostbusters II” and “Kindergarden Cop”. By the time he entered the same university where George Lucas had studied, Jason Reitman began directing his own short films, and in 2005 he had the first hit of “Thank You For Not Smoking” when he garnered two Golden Globe nominations. By the time he directed his second film production “Juno” was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Director, grossing more than $ 140 million. And although he never won the statuette, Jason later received three other nominations when he directed George Clooney and Anna Kendrick in “Up In The Air.” And in a new “Ghostbusters” story that has so much to do with the heirs of the original Ghostbusters, no one better than Jason Reitman, to direct the success he also inherited from his father. -Was it easy to become a film director for being the son of Ivan Reitman? – “Actually, I started directing short films at university, at USC. At that time I was writing for the university newspaper, the Daily Trojan. He wrote movie reviews, the worst (laughs). I also liked comedy and had a radio show. Then I formed a company to make desk calendars, where we sold advertising space in the university area. And with the money from that publicity, I made my first short film. It was a dramatic comedy about organ theft. We shot her in the USC medical sector. And that’s how I started. Then with the third, it was great because they went through 200 film festivals, winning a ton of awards. I didn’t even graduate from college, because by then, I was doing well in the movies. “ -Not everyone takes a first step in the world of cinema, going through a film festival like Sundance- “It’s true. I’m not going to lie … I was always talented. I was always good as a film director. The first one I premiered at Sundance, no one saw it. The second didn’t even go in. But the third ‘In God We Trust’ gave a lot to talk about. Besides Sundance, it went through South By Southwest and also Toronto ”.